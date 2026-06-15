IntelliGenome Announces Strategic Partnership with CTR Scientific to Advance CRISPR-TB in Mexico

HOUSTON and MONTERREY, Mexico, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGenome, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with CTR Scientific (Control Técnico y Representaciones S.A. de C.V.) to support the evaluation, commercialization, and future adoption of the CRISPR-TB Blood Test in Mexico.

Under the agreement, CTR Scientific will serve as IntelliGenome's exclusive distribution partner in Mexico, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to accelerate the evaluation, market development, and future commercialization of CRISPR-TB throughout the country.

The partnership reflects IntelliGenome's commitment to supporting Mexico's efforts to strengthen tuberculosis (TB) detection through innovative molecular diagnostic technologies. CRISPR-TB is a novel blood-based assay that detects Mycobacterium tuberculosis cell-free DNA (cfDNA), offering a potential solution for patients in whom traditional sputum-based testing remains challenging, including pediatric, extrapulmonary, and other vulnerable populations.

The collaboration follows IntelliGenome's recent engagement with leading tuberculosis clinicians, researchers, and public health stakeholders in Mexico focused on advancing innovative approaches to TB detection.

"Mexico is a strategically important market for advancing innovative TB diagnostics," said Kurt Wehrle, Vice President of Partnerships & Strategic Alliances at IntelliGenome. "Together with CTR Scientific, we look forward to generating clinical evidence, expanding access to CRISPR-TB, and supporting Mexico's efforts to improve tuberculosis detection."

"At CTR Scientific, we are committed to bringing high-value diagnostic innovation to the Mexican healthcare system," said Alan R. Criollo Ródiz, Clinical Diagnostics Manager, CTR Scientific. "Our partnership with IntelliGenome enables us to advance CRISPR-TB, a blood-based cfDNA molecular test that has the potential to complement existing tuberculosis diagnostic methods and address important diagnostic gaps, particularly in pediatric, extrapulmonary, and other vulnerable patient populations. We are proud to support technologies that may expand access to timely and clinically meaningful TB detection in Mexico."

CRISPR-TB is CE-IVDD certified and has received regulatory registrations in multiple international markets, supporting its expanding adoption across Latin America.

About IntelliGenome

IntelliGenome develops innovative CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics designed to improve the detection and management of infectious diseases, including tuberculosis.

About CTR Scientific

CTR Scientific (Control Técnico y Representaciones S.A. de C.V.) is a leading provider of laboratory, scientific, and diagnostic solutions serving healthcare, research, academic, and industrial customers throughout Mexico.

Media Contact:

Kurt Wehrle Vice President, Partnerships & Strategic Alliance

+1 (847) 542-1542

[email protected]

SOURCE IntelliGenome