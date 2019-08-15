Intelligent and Intuitive New Functionality Makes Popular AccessEngineering Reference Platform More Powerful for Student and Professional Learners

AccessEngineering delivers world-renowned, interdisciplinary engineering content integrated with analytical teaching and learning tools to prepare students to solve real-world problems, make curriculum planning easy for faculty, and help professionals find relevant information. The tool's new features build on these strengths through a redesigned homepage with quick access to key tools, a faster and more accurate search function, and highly navigable content pages with links to other relevant resources.

The updated platform and is available to all AccessEngineering users. For a virtual tour of the new AccessEngineering, go to: https://www.accessengineeringlibrary.com/all-new-accessengineering

"AccessEngineering has a long history of supporting students, faculty and professionals who need to reference engineering material and content exactly when they need it," said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw-Hill's Professional Group. "The platform's new design will make this process even more intuitive and efficient by allowing users the flexibility to filter content to their particular needs and helping to facilitate connections across topics."

Key updates to the user experience include:

Dynamic browsing by subject, course, industry and type of media, enabling users to drill down to find exactly what they need in the format that best suits them

Improvements to the search algorithm, ensuring that the most relevant results appear first

Simple filters to find content on common engineering equations and industry standards

Easier navigation within books using a redesigned interface

These updates were completed in conjunction with Access Innovations, who created proprietary taxonomies that drive the new search and browse experience, and HighWire, who implemented the search and UX improvements into the AccessEngineering platform.

McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw-Hill

(646) 766-2951

tyler.reed@mheducation.com

SOURCE McGraw-Hill

Related Links

http://www.mheducation.com

