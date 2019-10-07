Intelligent and Sustainable Transportation Technologies Shaping the Future of Mobility

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Digitization across governments and society has led to the rise in demand for real-time data to help managers and citizens make more informed decisions.Cities rely on a massive network of hardware and software technologies to gather data about weather, traffic and related events efficiently and effectively.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821909/?utm_source=PRN







As transportation increasingly becomes more connected, this research service provides a study on the key technologies that are radically optimizing traffic by interconnecting vehicles, people and the infrastructure. The enabling technologies include,I.



Computational Technologies II. Communication Technologies andIII. Sensing Technologies In brief this research provides the following: A brief snapshot on the capabilities of Information and communication technology (ICT) for transforming

transportation systems The drivers and challenges of existing transportation systems Disruptive ICT innovations for effective transportation enabling end-user safety and cost efficient traffic management Key participants delivering intelligent automation solutions for different industries Key initiatives and adoption of intelligent transportation across various geographic regions Regulation, standardization and compliance efforts/ initiatives that are being developed to propel holistic development on ITS Roadmap and Key milestones to achieve in the near, medium and long term to accomplish key developmental goals on ITS



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821909/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

