Intelligent Artifacts Announces Mike Edwards As Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts, a leading provider of machine intelligence solutions for mission and safety-critical systems, today announced Mike Edwards as their new Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Edwards brings extensive DOD and government expertise to the startup, having held leadership roles within the US Air Force, the Pentagon, and companies such as Northrop Grumman and Maxar Technologies over his 30+ year career.

"We have been working closely with Mike in his role as CEO of The Elding Group as a resource for our DOD business development activities", says Nick Cianciolo, Intelligent Artifacts' CEO. "Mike quickly became our champion in the Defense sector, identifying and putting us in contact with decision-makers most in need of our AI/ML capabilities. He is the perfect person to marry our technology offering with the right government programs and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

As his title suggests, Mr. Edwards will spearhead the company's growth with a primary focus on pursuing opportunities within the DOD and Intelligence Community. He will work closely with Intelligent Artifacts' leadership, which consists of Nick Cianciolo, CEO, David Verlander, Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Mackowiak, Chief Operating Officer, and IA's Founder and CTO, Sevak Avakians, in creating business development strategies for Multi-Domain operations and other applications, expanding discriminating technology capabilities, and formulating messaging and strategic approaches for the capture of new opportunities.

Mr. Edwards commented, "I could not be more excited to join Intelligent Artifacts as CGO. In my discussions with Sevak, Nick, and the rest of the leadership team, it became quickly apparent that IA has built a groundbreaking AI/ML solution that solves previously unsolvable pain points. This will have an overwhelmingly positive impact on how DOD operations and Intelligence capabilities are executed across the full spectrum of operations."

About Intelligent Artifacts

Based in New York City, Intelligent Artifacts, Inc. is a machine intelligence company dedicated to eliminating current AI/ML shortcomings using its Explainable, Computable, Interpretable, Traceable, Editable (ExCITE) AI framework, GAIuS™. GAIuS helps clients in the defense, aerospace, and emergency response domains in need of modular, flexible, and scalable ExCITE AI solutions for mission and safety-critical applications. To learn more visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com .

SOURCE Intelligent Artifacts

Related Links

https://www.intelligent-artifacts.com

