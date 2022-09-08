Intelligent Artifacts Completes Major Milestone Toward DO-178C Compliance for Avionics Systems

Plug-and-Play Certifiable AI Solution Set to Demo in November

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts has received its first Stage of Involvement (SOI) stamp toward DO-178C certifiability for avionics systems. This achievement positions the company to be the first certifiable reusable software component enabling Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) for Avionics Systems. Intelligent Artifacts (IA) will demo its solution in an embedded environment at Aerospace Tech Week in early November.

"Our explainable, traceable, and problem-agnostic technology solves many of the challenges around AI/ML for safety-critical airborne applications," says Nick Cianciolo, IA's CEO, "which affords us the unique opportunity to remove a major bottleneck for customers wanting to incorporate AI into their platforms. Completion of our Cert-kit will unlock dual-use possibilities for civil and military aircraft in application areas like machine vision, sensor fusion, autonomy, the list goes on."

IA's Cert-kit will enable plug-and-play AI/ML and reasoning capabilities for Aerospace platforms and is being developed in partnership with ConsuNova Inc. At this stage, IA has received their SOI #1 stamp and has completed 70% of the progress needed to receive SOI #2. Next steps include verification in an embedded environment, which IA is developing for demonstration at Aerospace Tech Week Americas, and an initial customer platform for certification. The DO-178C process is being overseen and approved by ConsuNova and their team of engineers and FAA Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs).

Reza Majidi, ConsuNova CEO said, "Intelligent Artifacts is bringing new and exciting technology to the Aerospace market, and our collaboration has successfully brought together the agile innovation of Intelligent Artifacts with the optimized and practical approach ConsuNova brings to all its customers certification needs."

Intelligent Artifacts is a leader in machine intelligence, providing the complete intelligence layer for Defense and Aerospace customers in need of modular, flexible, and scalable AI solutions. Their fully explainable AI/ML and Reasoning (AI/ML/R) framework is trustworthy and transparent for safety-critical applications as a pathway to human-level intelligence. To learn more visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com. Interested in partnering with IA to complete their Cert-kit? Reach out to [email protected].

ConsuNova is a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries for both manned and unmanned systems. ConsuNova provides fast, optimized and cost-effective solutions for ARP 4761, ARP 4754A, DO-200B, DO-254, DO-178C compliance. To learn more visit www.consunova.com.

