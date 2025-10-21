ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit (IA), a leader in freight audit, recovery and business intelligence with AI-powered optimization, announces that Chief Product Officer Brian Pollack, PhD, has been recognized among the laureates of the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, joining collaborators from CERN's Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment whose collective work advanced our understanding of the universe at the most fundamental level.

Dr. Brian Pollack has always been drawn to the edge of discovery, where complex problems meet the possibility of breakthrough. In 2021, Brian brought this rare mix of vision and pragmatism to Intelligent Audit, where he now serves as Chief Product Officer.

Governed by a board of globally recognized technology and science—including Huda Zoghbi, Anne Wojcicki, Mark Zuckerberg, and Yuri Milner.

This year's Fundamental Physics honor recognized co-authors from CERN's Large Hadron Collider's CMS collaboration for research based on Run-2 data—work that included precision measurements of the Higgs boson and exploration of rare processes and matter–antimatter asymmetry. Brian Pollack is named among the laureates on the foundation's official list.

"Brian's recognition among the 2025 Breakthrough Prize laureates underscores the kind of leadership we prize at IA: turning overwhelming data into simple, confident decisions, said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. "He's raised the bar on product rigor and built a culture where outcomes for shippers—savings, reliability, and speed—come first."

"It's an honor to be on the receiving end of such a prestigious award," said Brian Pollack. "Physics trained me to trust the signal, question the noise, and test everything. At IA, that translates into instrumentation at scale and product decisions we can measure in the real world—helping customers act on their transportation data in real time."

