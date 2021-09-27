Intelligent Automation from Blue Prism Becomes Strategic Enabler for Banque Internationale à Luxembourg

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL), a leading provider of banking and wealth management services, is advancing its intelligent automation strategy with the use of Blue Prism's® digital workforce, enabling the business to address key strategic objectives to improve customer experience, employee satisfaction and productivity.

When selecting an automation platform to help drive its digital transformation journey, BIL recognized Blue Prism's strong audit capabilities, and quick, intuitive design functions, as key differentiators given the highly regulated market in which the bank operates.

Since beginning its automation journey the team has experienced huge success. Now, 17-strong, the team has rolled out an impressive 60 processes using 49 digital workers which have been orchestrated across the organization in areas such as customer service, loans, risk management, compliance and litigation, securities, tax, and cash, enabling the bank to respond faster, innovate and stay competitive regardless of economic disruptions.

Customers, especially, have felt the full positive effect of this technology. Automating the mortgage loans workflow has meant that customers now receive their mortgage loan offer much faster. And customers that subscribe to the bank's advisory service now receive information on important financial matters in minutes, ensuring they have immediate access to the right information when they need it.

BIL employees now find themselves with a far more positive working experience, able to access important information quickly. Laura (named by the team) is BIL's first HR virtual assistant who helps employees find answers for over 30 HR-related topics.

Productivity, another key business driver for BIL has been given a boost. By combining optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities with Blue Prism's digital workers, information and data can be accessed from across multiple document formats. Data comparison between information coming in and that held in core systems is quick, enabling users across many business functions within BIL to make better, more informed decisions.

"Our team's performance has improved every year, so much so that 2020 was our best year ever, despite COVID-19. We still delivered 19 projects, four of which were a direct response to the pandemic. Our success has spurred both our team and the business to scale our automations even further, pushing what we can do with hyperautomation. With a digital-first mindset, we're excited about the great things we can achieve with Blue Prism's solutions in years to come," said Pedro Faria, automation technical team leader, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.

