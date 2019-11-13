Intelligent Automation Market Size to Reach USD 300 Billion by 2025
The global intelligent automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach revenue of ~$300 billion by 2025
Nov 13, 2019, 08:09 ET
BANGALORE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recently published study "Global Intelligent Automation Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for intelligent automation is expected to grow, owing to the increased need for the automation of various functions in hardware or software components.
Download Report Pages for Better Understanding@
Intelligent automation finds significant interest from all industries in different forms. There is an increasing requirement to reduce resources to carry out back-end processes. The trend of using various software bots for BPM and IT operation automation, along with factory automation, is driving the industries to focus on more automated operations. This is fueling the intelligent automation market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% to reach revenue of ~$300 billion by 2025.
View Detail Report with Complete TOC@
Asia Pacific is leading in the adoption of intelligent automation, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to hugely invest in intelligent automation to offer higher profitability to the factories. The vendors are focusing on digital technologies, i.e., AI, IoT, and analytics, to derive better outcomes for enterprises. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR as the region holds many manufacturing units, and automating critical operations would help in improving its bottom-line growth.
Related Reports:
- Robotic Process Automation ( RPA ) in Financial Services Market - Global Forecasts up to 2023
- Industrial Automation Market By Product (Relays & Switches, Sensors, Motors & Drives, Machine Vision, Robotics, DCS, PLC, MES , SCADA, PLM and ERP), End-Use Industry (Chemicals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2025
- AIOps Market By Application (Real-Time Analytics, Application Performance Management, and Infrastructure and Network Management), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise and SME), By Component (Platform and Service), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom) - Global Forecast to 2024
Manufacturing is majorly contributing toward the intelligent automation market with the focus on the use of robots for industrial automation and control. The other two major shares for intelligent automation are attributed to business process automation and IT infrastructure automation, which are helping enterprises to save millions of dollars on manual activities.
"The advent of digital transformation has led to the automation of various processes and functions. The implementation of AI in RPA, IT operations, and factory robots is paving the way toward full-fledged automation-driven enterprises," pointed out Swarup Bhowal, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research
Key Segments of the Report Include:
- Component:
- Platform
- Service
- Deployment and Integration
- Industrial Automation
- IT Infrastructure Automation
- Application:
- Business Process Automation
- Industrial Automation
- IT Infrastructure Automation
- Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
- Geography:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Browse Latest ICT Market Research Reports: https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report
About Infoholic Research
Infoholic Research is a global market research and consulting organization providing strategic and high-level market intelligence in emerging and niche technologies. Founded in 2014, we are headquartered in India with an office in the US and with consultants working across the globe. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provides information and forecast across all the emerging markets, technologies and business models. We aim at delivering high-quality results to our clients providing them with in-depth industry insights to identify new business opportunities and nurture their business strategies. For more information, please visit www.infoholicresearch.com.
CONTACT:
Kathakali
Infoholic Research LLP
+91-080-461-51400, +91-7276057863
kathakali@infoholicresearch.com
SOURCE Infoholic Research LLP
Share this article