Intelligent Automation Market Size to Reach USD 300 Billion by 2025

BANGALORE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recently published study "Global Intelligent Automation Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for intelligent automation is expected to grow, owing to the increased need for the automation of various functions in hardware or software components.

Intelligent automation finds significant interest from all industries in different forms. There is an increasing requirement to reduce resources to carry out back-end processes. The trend of using various software bots for BPM and IT operation automation, along with factory automation, is driving the industries to focus on more automated operations. This is fueling the intelligent automation market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% to reach revenue of ~$300 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific is leading in the adoption of intelligent automation, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to hugely invest in intelligent automation to offer higher profitability to the factories. The vendors are focusing on digital technologies, i.e., AI, IoT, and analytics, to derive better outcomes for enterprises. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR as the region holds many manufacturing units, and automating critical operations would help in improving its bottom-line growth.

Manufacturing is majorly contributing toward the intelligent automation market with the focus on the use of robots for industrial automation and control. The other two major shares for intelligent automation are attributed to business process automation and IT infrastructure automation, which are helping enterprises to save millions of dollars on manual activities.

"The advent of digital transformation has led to the automation of various processes and functions. The implementation of AI in RPA, IT operations, and factory robots is paving the way toward full-fledged automation-driven enterprises," pointed out Swarup Bhowal, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Key Segments of the Report Include:

Component:

Platform



Service



Deployment and Integration





Industrial Automation





IT Infrastructure Automation

Application:

Business Process Automation



Industrial Automation



IT Infrastructure Automation

Vertical:

BFSI



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Consumer Goods and Retail



Energy and Utilities



Others

Geography:

North America



US





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Australia





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East Africa



South Africa





UAE





Rest of Middle East Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

