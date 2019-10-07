Intelligent Automation Technologies Transforming Industrial Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Intelligent automation is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.In industrial operations, AI acts as the catalyst to increase the productivity in the operations.







Three types of artificial technology are identified as a game-changer in industrial operations in which these technologies are digitalizing and streamlining the value chain process in the operations, and becoming crucial applications in all levels and in departments of companies.Robotics process automation (RPA), automated storage and retrieval (ASR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) have begun to be widely employed by companies and organizations in industrial operations.



Noteworthy AI platforms that are capable of automating and digitizing industrial operations with impact intensity are also discussed thoroughly.Funding analysis, partnerships, and M&A of AI technologies are highlighted in the report.



Key participants in the funding analysis and partnerships are also disclosed. Mega trends, patents trends and direction, and regional trends are also analyzed in the report.Key topics covered in the study:The key advances in the intelligent technologies that are imminent in industrial automationThe key participants, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and funding that are focused in leveraging the imminent technologies for roboticsRelated products in intelligent automation and recent case studies of intelligent automations in industrial operationsThe key challenges in the employment of intelligent automation in the manufacturing sectorGlobal Innovation Indicators encouraging development of intelligent automation technologiesGrowth Opportunities and Strategic Insights.



