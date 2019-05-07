Intelligent Automation Week Chicago Conference Announced for August

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Automation Event team is proud to announce this year's Intelligent Automation Week Chicago conference event is returning this August. IA Week is back with an agenda filled with content, experiences, and keynotes ideal for every professional amongst different intelligent automation maturity levels. New content additions include sessions on managing scaling projects for those still in the beginning of their IA journey's, as well as workforce management and process improvement for those advanced in their operations. Experiences like the Buddy Network, the IA Race Challenge, and an off-site cocktail reception at Andy's Jazz Club will be added to this year's program, with Man & Machine focus day making closing out the event.

Keynote addresses include Vivek Wadhwa, Technology & Innovation Futurist, Academic & Author, who will illustrate the current state of the tech industry as well as the future landscape of what's to come. Other keynotes like VP of Cyber Threat Intelligence & Incident Response at American Express, Ann Barron-DiCamillo will discuss emerging trends like the importance of data security in a world of increasing cyber threats. Additional speaking sessions will be delivered by executives from Proctor & Gamble, Capital One, Pfizer, General Motors, just to name a few.

New event experiences will include the Buddy Network, the IA Race Challenge, and an off-site cocktail reception at Andy's Jazz Club. IA Week's new Buddy Network allows attendees to be matched up with an ideal networking "buddy" based on individual interests pertaining to maturity levels and expertise. If you're an expert on the tech side, enter the Race Challenge to compete in a coding competition to win prizes and learn new skills to bring back to your tech team. In the evening, each day will close with live music and complimentary cocktails, including an off-site reception at Andy's Jazz club.

This year's program will conclude with IA Week's exclusive Man & Machine focus day. This one day workshop is dedicated to helping you better understand intelligent automation hands on. The Man & Machine workshop focuses on the hottest IA topics and dives into the technical side of intelligent automation. This experience will guide you through step by step on how to set up and manage your own IA platform.

