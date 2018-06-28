Intelligent Commercial Real Estate (CRE) for Enterprise: Global Analysis & Forecast Report 2018-2023 - Smart Building Automation Systems Will Grow at 48.3% CAGR

Smart Buildings utilize IoT and other supporting technologies to provide enhanced facility management as well as improved safety, comfort, security, and productivity for workers. Certain leading companies within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) sector are realizing tangible benefits from developing Smart Buildings. The CRE industry is able to charge higher fees for IoT enabled intelligent buildings as well as leverage various capabilities to provide Smart Workplace solutions.

One of the most important central command and control solutions is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management.

This research evaluates the Smart Buildings marketplace including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes Smart Buildings challenges and opportunities, assessing market potential and provides accompanying forecasts globally as well as regionally and by market segment for 2018-2023. The report includes analysis of technologies supporting building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Solution areas covered include 5G, AI, Data Analytics, and Edge Computing.

This research provides analysis of the market for Smart Workplace solutions, applications, and services across industry verticals. Sectors analyzed and forecast in this report include Education and Training, Financial Services, Government and Public Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail Sales and Services, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics.

It analyzes smart workplace products and integrated systems, transformation services, and integrated workplace management systems. The report provides detailed forecasts for years 2018 to 2023. This research also provides a multi-dimensional view of the IWMS market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities.



Key Findings



Leadership Matrix identifying 20 leading IWMS vendors

Analysis and forecasts by deployment type and pricing model

Analysis and forecasts by industry vertical, software and service type

Global IoT smart building market will approach $51.44B USD globally by 2023

globally by 2023 33% of IoT smart building market will be powered by AI technologies by 2023

North America will lead the IoT smart building market with 36% share by 2023

will lead the IoT smart building market with 36% share by 2023 Smart Building automation systems will grow at 48.3% CAGR from 2018-2023

MEC, 5G, real-time IoT data analytics, and asset tracking are key areas to watch

Employee Scheduling, Indoor Location Determination, Workspace Optimization Design

Largest solution area is Workplace Product and Integrated Systems at $28B USD by 2023

Key Topics Covered



IoT in Smart Buildings Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 to 2023



1 Introduction

1.1 Smart Building Concept

1.2 Why Smart Buildings?

1.3 Smart Building Capabilities

1.4 DAS, Small Cell, and In-Building Wireless Solution

1.5 Real Time IoT Analytics

1.6 Smart Building Cost Analysis

1.7 Smart Building Benefits for Enterprise and Residential Building

1.8 3D Printed House

1.9 5G Accelerate Smart Building Adoption



2 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities

2.1 Smart Building Challenges

2.2 Smart Building Opportunities



3 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives

3.1 Building Efficiency Initiative

3.2 Building Smart Alliance

3.1 Build Up

3.2 Continental Automated Buildings Association

3.3 Commercial Real Estate Development Association

3.4 CRE Finance Council

3.1 Intelligent Building Council

3.1 National Institute of Building Science

3.2 Project Haystack



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Abundant Power

4.2 Aeon Labs LLC

4.3 Affinegy, Inc

4.4 Affinity Automation, LLC

4.5 American Auto-Matrix

4.6 American Digitals

4.7 American Energy Management

4.8 AMMAMSIC Technology Corp

4.9 Appin Associates

4.10 Assodomotica

4.11 Athena Engineering, Inc

4.12 Automated Control Inc.

4.13 Azbil

4.14 Be Home247

4.15 Belimo

4.16 Brandt Automation, Inc

4.17 Building IQ

4.18 Building Robotics

4.19 Cadillac Fairview

4.20 Central Coast Environmental Controls

4.21 Copper Tree Analytics

4.22 Crestron

4.23 CSR

4.24 Current Analytics, Inc.

4.25 Cylon

4.26 Delta Controls

4.27 Distech Controls

4.28 E.M.S. Technologies

4.29 Eagle Energy, Inc

4.30 EATON

4.31 Ecova

4.32 EFT Energy

4.33 Elemco Building Controls

4.34 Energent

4.35 Energy ETC, Inc.

4.36 EnergyCAP

4.37 EnerNOC

4.38 Enovity, Inc.

4.39 eSight Energy

4.40 Frazier Service Co.

4.41 Genesis Automation

4.42 GridPoint

4.43 Hawkeye Energy Solutions

4.44 HomeLink Technologies

4.45 Honda Smart Home

4.46 Horizon Controls

4.47 HTNG

4.48 Hubbell Building Automation

4.49 IBI group

4.50 Ingersoll Rand

4.51 Inncom

4.52 Intellastar

4.53 Inter Logix

4.54 Intermatic

4.55 J2 Innovations

4.56 KMC Controls

4.57 Lon Mark International

4.58 LowV Systems, Inc.

4.59 Lynx Spring

4.60 Near Future, LLC

4.61 Network and Automation Systems

4.62 NEXIA

4.63 NexTek Power Systems

4.64 OME

4.65 Phoenix Energy Technologies

4.66 Priva

4.67 Progressive Engineering & Design

4.68 Ramco Electrical Contracting Corp.

4.69 RBH Access Technologies, Inc.

4.70 Reliable Controls

4.71 Sawyers Control Systems, Inc.

4.72 Shenitech

4.73 Smardt

4.74 Somfy

4.75 Sullivan & McLaughlin Companies, Inc.

4.76 Surveillance Grid Company

4.77 Switch Automation

4.78 Synergetic Systems

4.79 Syska Hennessy

4.80 TA Canada (Convergint)

4.81 Taco Comfort

4.82 TE connectivity

4.83 TerraBridge Innovations in Technology, Inc.

4.84 Thermo-Trol Systems, Inc.

4.85 Trane

4.86 Trend Controls

4.87 Tridium

4.88 Unilectric

4.89 United Technologies

4.90 Vantage

4.91 Viconics

4.92 Vykon

4.93 Wind River

4.94 XanTech

4.95 Honeywell International Inc.

4.96 Siemens AG

4.97 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.98 IBM Corporation

4.99 General Electric

4.100 Schneider Electric

4.101 ABB Group

4.102 Johnson Controls

4.103 Hitachi

4.104 Accenture PLC

4.105 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

4.106 Legrand

4.107 Verdigris Technologies Inc.



5 IoT Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

5.1 Global IoT Smart Building Market Forecast 2018-2023

5.2 Regional IoT Smart Building Market Forecast 2018-2023

5.3 Indoor DAS Market Forecast in IoT Smart Building 2018-2023

5.4 Real Time IoT Analytics Market in Smart Building 2018-2023

5.5 Asset Tracking Market in Smart Building 2018-2023



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Equipment (Tracking Technology) Providers

6.10 Networking Equipment Providers

6.11 Networking Security Providers

6.12 Semiconductor Companies

6.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.14 Software Providers

6.15 Smart City System Integrators

6.16 Automation System Providers

6.17 Social Media Companies

6.18 Workplace Solution Providers

6.19 Enterprises and Governments



Smart Workplace Market in Industry Verticals 2018-2023



1 Overview

1.1 Smart Workplace and Agile Transition

1.2 Agile Transition and Business Impact

1.3 Smart Workplace Market and Adoption Factor

1.4 Smart Workplace Connectivity

1.5 Deployment Solution and Business Model



2 Smart Workplace Applications

2.1 Software Driven Automation

2.2 Facility Management Application

2.3 Smart Workplace Solution

2.4 New Buildings vs. Retrofitting

2.5 Smart Workplace Vertical Application



3 Smart Workplace Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Smart Workplace Market by Industry Vertical

3.2 Financial Sector Forecast

3.3 Retail and Consumer Electronics Sector Forecast

3.4 Healthcare and Life Science Sector Forecast

3.5 Manufacturing and Automotive Sector Forecast

3.6 Transportation and Logistics Sector Forecast

3.7 Telecommunication and IT Sector Forecast

3.8 Government and Public Sector Forecast

3.9 Real Estate and Construction Sector Forecast

3.10 Media and Entertainment Sector Forecast

3.11 Education Sector Forecast



4 Vendor Analysis

4.1 ABB Ltd.

4.2 Cisco Systems

4.3 Crestron Electronics

4.4 Honeywell International

4.5 Johnson Controls

4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.7 Schneider Electric

4.8 Siemens AG

4.9 United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

4.10 Daikin Industries Ltd.

4.11 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

4.12 LG Electronics Inc.

4.13 Acuity Brands Inc.

4.14 General Electric

4.15 Philips Lumileds

4.16 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.17 RavenWindow

4.18 Kronos Incorporated

4.19 Panasonic Corporation

4.20 Samsung Electronics

4.21 Whirlpool Corporation

4.22 AB Electrolux

4.23 Haier Group Corporation

4.24 Miele

4.25 Reflexis Systems Inc.

4.26 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.27 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

4.28 Hitachi Ltd.

4.29 Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

4.30 Toshiba Corporation

4.31 Midea Group

4.32 Nortek

4.33 Vaillant Group

4.34 Cree Inc.

4.35 Dialight Plc

4.36 ASSA ABLOY Group

4.37 AxxonSoft

4.38 Genetec

4.39 ChromoGenics

4.40 Diamond Glass

4.41 Gesimat GmbH

4.42 Vista Window Company

4.43 StarHub

4.44 NEC Corporation

4.45 Telus Communications

4.46 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

4.47 Accenture PLC

4.48 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.49 DXC Technology

4.50 IBM Corporation

4.51 NTT DATA Corporation

4.52 Cognizant

4.53 Citrix Systems Inc.

4.54 Wipro Limited

4.55 Unisys Corporation

4.56 Infosys Limited

4.57 Intel Corporation

4.58 Oracle Corporation

4.59 Indus Systems Inc.



5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Business Strategy

5.2 Building Automation Stakeholder

5.3 Corporate Real Estate and Facility Management

5.4 Collaborative Workforce Management

5.5 Organization Wide Synergy



Integrated Workplace Management System 2018 to 2023



1 Overview

1.1 Integrated Workplace Management System

1.2 IWMS Software Modules

1.3 IWMS Software Functionality

1.4 Enterprise Benefits

1.5 IWMS Market Drivers and Challenges

1.6 Software Driven Automation

1.7 Robotic Automation Solution

1.8 Cloud Computing

1.9 Building Information Management

1.10 Artificial Intelligence Technology

1.11 Internet of Things (IoT) and Analytics

1.12 Work Space Augmentation

1.13 Collaborative Workforce Management

1.14 Building Transformation Management

1.15 IWMS Connectivity Protocol



2 Market and Solution Analysis

2.1 IWMS Market Evolution

2.2 IWMS Product Matrix

2.3 CMMS vs. EAM

2.4 IWMS Functionality Checklist

2.5 IWMS Life Cycle Cost and Saving Analysis

2.6 IWMS Pricing Model Analysis



3 Application and Competition Analysis

3.1 IWMS Use Case Scenario

3.2 IWMS Deployment Analysis

3.3 SaaS vs. Cloud Computing

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 IWMS Vendor Leadership Matrix

3.6 IWMS Vendor Ecosystem

3.7 IWMS Technology Direction

3.8 Smart Workplace Technology



4 IWMS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2023

4.1 Global IWMS Market 2018-2023

4.2 Regional IWMS Market 2018-2023



5 Company Analysis

5.1 IBM Corporation

5.2 Oracle Corporation

5.3 Trimble Inc.

5.4 Planon Corporation

5.5 Accruent LLC

5.6 Archibus Inc.

5.7 NJW Limited

5.8 Indus Systems Inc.

5.9 FM:Systems Inc.

5.10 iOFFICE Corporation

5.11 Siemens AG

5.12 Crestron Electronics

5.13 Honeywell International

5.14 Schneider Electric

5.15 ATOSS Software AG

5.16 Kronos Incorporated

5.17 Reflexis Systems Inc.

5.18 CONDECO

5.19 WRLD3D

5.20 CBRE

5.21 DXC Technology

5.22 Business Integration Group

5.23 SAP

5.24 MCS Solutions

5.25 MRI Software LLC

5.26 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

5.27 MPulse Software Inc.

5.28 FacilityONE Technologies LLC

5.29 OfficeSpace Software Inc.

5.30 Visual Lease

5.31 SSG Insight Ltd.

5.32 AwareManager

5.33 Dude Solutions Inc.

5.34 Loc8.com

5.35 Entronix Energy Management

5.36 Wattics Ltd.

5.37 DEXMA Energy Management

5.38 CAFM Explorer

5.39 KeyTech Security Solution

5.40 Trackplan Software ltd.

5.41 Corrigo Incorporated

5.42 ProLease Software



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.3 Communication Service Providers

6.4 Computing Companies

6.5 Data Analytics Providers

6.6 Networking Equipment Providers

6.7 Networking Security Providers

6.8 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.9 Semiconductor Companies

6.10 Smart City Systems Integrators

6.11 Building Automation System Providers

6.12 Social Media Companies

6.13 Software Developers

6.14 Workplace Service Providers

6.15 Enterprises



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/95mfgt/intelligent?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-commercial-real-estate-cre-for-enterprise-global-analysis--forecast-report-2018-2023---smart-building-automation-systems-will-grow-at-48-3-cagr-300674185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

