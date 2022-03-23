Intelligent Completion Market Size to Grow by USD 769.34 Mn| 37% of the growth to originate from the Middle East and Africa| Technavio

Mar 23, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Completion Market by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, and China) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the intelligent completion market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 769.34 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free Sample now!.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- One of the primary forces supporting the intelligent completion market's growth is the benefits associated with intelligent completions. Because minimizing reservoir uncertainty in carbonate rock formations is a huge concern, intelligent completion technology allows well operators to monitor and regulate particular zones inside the wells. This optimizes the production or injection plans, which not only enhances reservoir performance by reaching high extraction rates, but also reduces field development and, as a result, lowers intervention costs. The benefits of intelligent completion for improved oil recovery will propel the global intelligent completion market forward throughout the forecast period.
- Market Trend
- One of the important factors driving the intelligent completion market growth is the increase in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E and P activities. Companies are focusing on efficient production from offshore reservoirs as a result of increased E and P activity in offshore areas, for which they are using innovative technology such as intelligent completion systems. Though intelligent completion systems have high installation costs, the reduction in overall completion time provided by these technologies improves well management and boosts competitive construction times.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Key Segment Analysis
During the projected period, the onshore segment's intelligent completion market share will expand significantly. One of the key reasons for the onshore segment's domination over offshore E and P projects is the lower costs associated with onshore E and P activities. A wireless system is built on cloud-based wireless technology that can decode and transmit data to any location on the planet. In addition, the Middle East countries' abundance of mature fields, carbonate reservoirs, and multilateral wells encourage oil and gas corporations to adopt intelligent completion technologies, which are more useful in such reservoirs. During the projection period, such variables will boost segment expansion.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Baker Hughes Co.
- CISCON Nigeria Ltd.
- Halliburton Co.
- NOV Inc.
- Omega Well Intervention Ltd.
- ouronova
- Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.Â
- Praxis Completion Technology
- SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
- Superior Energy Services Inc.
- Tendeka
- The Weir Group Plc
- The WellBoss Co.
- Trican Well Service Ltd.
- Vantage Energy Group
- Weatherford International Plc
- Welltec AS
- Zamam Offshore Services Ltd.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Two Rotor Screw Pump Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Intelligent Completion Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 769.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.52
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, and China
|
Performing market contribution
|
Middle East and Africa at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baker Hughes Co., CISCON Nigeria Ltd., Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., Omega Well Intervention Ltd., ouronova, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.Â , Praxis Completion Technology, SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Superior Energy Services Inc., Tendeka, The Weir Group Plc, The WellBoss Co., Trican Well Service Ltd., Vantage Energy Group, Weatherford International Plc, Welltec AS, and Zamam Offshore Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.
- Exhibit 89: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Halliburton Co.
- Exhibit 94: Halliburton Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Halliburton Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Halliburton Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 NOV Inc.
- Exhibit 99: NOV Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: NOV Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: NOV Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: NOV Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: NOV Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 ouronova
- Exhibit 104: ouronova - Overview
- Exhibit 105: ouronova - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: ouronova - Key offerings
- 10.7 Praxis Completion Technology
- Exhibit 107: Praxis Completion Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Praxis Completion Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Praxis Completion Technology - Key offerings
- 10.8 SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: SAZ Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Schlumberger Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Superior Energy Services Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tendeka
- Exhibit 121: Tendeka - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Tendeka - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Tendeka - Key offerings
- 10.12 Weatherford International Plc
- Exhibit 124: Weatherford International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article