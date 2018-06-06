Intelligent Contacts Expands Payment Security to Call Centers with PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE)

"Call centers have been taking payments over the phone for decades, but high-profile data breaches and stricter rules on how credit card information is handled, have forced the industry to look outside to stay PCI certified," said Intelligent Contacts CEO Jeff Mains.

Intelligent Contacts connected to Bluefin's Decryptx® solution, which enables gateways and software platforms to offer a PCI-validated P2PE solution to customers with no change in software or payment flow.

One of Intelligent Contacts' first clients to adopt the P2PE solution was a major provider of back office billing support in the healthcare industry. With over 1,000 agents entering credit card data into their computers each day, achieving yearly PCI certification was a painful process.

"This company had a unique challenge with so many agents taking payments," said Mains. "Yearly PCI audits were creating a drag on their IT department. Basically, they needed to take 1,000 workstations out of scope during a PCI audit."

The answer was to stop entering credit card data into computers. Instead, each agent used a P2PE terminal. The devices, which provide secure card entry via keypad, are integrated with Intelligent Contact's software suite. "Once deployed," Mains added, "the devices eliminated about 95% of the company's PCI requirements."

"It's not just large call centers that find P2PE attractive," said Greg Cornwell, Head of Global Sales for Bluefin. "Call centers often have multiple locations and agents logging in remotely. Having a uniform security solution like PCI-validated P2PE encryption creates the same level of payment security across the board."

