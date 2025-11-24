Intelligent Core Launches AI Platform to Automate Produced Water Logistics & Cut Costs

AI platform plugs into existing control systems to predict and automate operational decisions

Predictive and agentic AI cuts cost, risk, and manual work in Permian and Delaware basin operations

Proprietary hardware ecosystem in development to close industrial data gaps and bypass legacy data issues

More than $3 million raised to date to support deployments and product development

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Core™, the industrial AI company that combines predictive and agentic AI with integrated sensing hardware, announced the launch of CORE Flow, an autonomous platform that plugs directly into existing control systems to predict leaks, route water, and cut logistics costs. Initially deploying across the Permian and Delaware basins, the CORE Flow connects to existing SCADA, IoT, and control systems to reduce cost, risk, and manual work for upstream and midstream operators.

The platform is built to run in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge so operators can start with focused use cases—such as routing and treatment decisions—and expand as value is demonstrated.

"Heavy-industry AI has spent too long trapped in presentations instead of transforming field operations," said Tom Greenlees, CEO of Intelligent Core. "Operators don't need more dashboards, they need predictions and automation that works with the systems, constraints, and realities of how produced water is actually managed. Intelligent Core was built to deliver that by combining predictive and agentic AI with the next evolution of industrial-grade hardware so operators can achieve measurable ROI quickly and safely."

Turning produced water into a managed system

Produced water volumes have doubled over the past decade, with larger operators spending upwards of $200 million annually on managing it. To ensure safety and compliance with regulations, many companies rely on conservative over-trucking, over-treating, and over-disposing water, often with limited real-time visibility into what is happening across their networks.

"Intelligent Core's predictive platform has tightened our logistics, improved forecasting accuracy, and delivered clear commercial savings across our produced-water operations," said Raymon Jones, partner at EOS. "Just as importantly, they rolled it out with a structured, low-disruption approach that complemented our existing workflows and was clearly designed for scale."

CORE Flow is designed to automate decisions that are still handled by spreadsheets, phone calls, and manual rules. Predictive models forecast water quality, equipment failures, leaks, and bottlenecks across the produced water network. Agentic AI then works within operator-defined constraints to adjust flows, route water, and tune treatment and disposal strategies.

The company's commercial model is aligned with operator budgets: a pay-per-use automation engine paired with subscription visualization, avoiding large up-front license commitments.

"Operators across West Texas and New Mexico tell us they're still relying on intuition and static reports to manage multi-million-dollar water and logistics systems," said Adam Gilles, COO at Intelligent Core. "Our goal in the first 90 days of a deployment is straightforward: fewer truck rolls, fewer surprises, and a clearer picture of where money and risk are hiding. If you're running fields, produced water systems, or chemical fleets and you can't staff or see everything, this is built for you."

Closing the data gap

To overcome the industry-wide challenge of poor data quality, Intelligent Core is developing a proprietary hardware ecosystem to complement its software. The company's roadmap includes autonomous aerial and subsurface sensing technologies designed to generate high-fidelity, independent data streams. This approach ensures that Intelligent Core's predictive models are fed by ground truth rather than relying solely on fragmented or incomplete customer data lakes.

Built for industrial energy from day one

Intelligent Core is designed specifically for industrial energy operations rather than horizontal "AI for everything." Models, interfaces, and workflows are tailored to produced water, emissions, and related oil and gas problems.

Key design principles include:

Integration at the control layer – direct connection to SCADA/ICS and field devices, with edge deployment options to reduce latency and strengthen security

Ownership of the sensing layer – roadmap for hydrogen drones and sub-surface monitoring so Intelligent Core is not dependent on operators opening up large data lakes before value can be delivered

Closed-loop automation – from detection to decision to work order, routing, and maintenance, with integration into SCADA, CMMS, and logistics systems

Short path to value – time-to-ROI measured in months rather than multi-year digital transformation projects

"We understand deployment realities," added Gilles, who previously managed field operations at SWIRE and Purestream. "Simply building AI models is not enough. Operators need partners who can design a path that respects their safety, regulatory, and budget constraints. Our Adoption Team is focused entirely on helping heavy-industry customers define their challenges, prioritize use cases, and execute to maximize ROI."

Projects underway in the Permian and Delaware basins

Intelligent Core was incorporated in early 2024 with a mandate to build an AI automation platform designed specifically for heavy industrial operations. The company has raised $3 million to date, including a pre-seed round led by Fuel Ventures with additional investment from Plug and Play and Helion Partners, to build out its produced water platform and support deployments with upstream and midstream operators.

Early deployments and pilots are underway with upstream and midstream operators in North America, with projects spanning produced water networks, emissions monitoring, and logistics optimization. Beyond produced water, Intelligent Core is also working with industrial partners on safety and edge-AI projects.

"Intelligent Core has been instrumental in advancing a new wave of applied innovation across our industrial portfolio," said Dennis Holmberg, executive director at New Horizons Foundation. "Their integrated approach combining AI, edge computing, and connected hardware has established a strong foundation for the next phase of safety, efficiency, and digital capability in field operations. The Intelligent Core team consistently demonstrates deep technical expertise, delivery precision, and a collaborative mindset, and we view them as a cornerstone of our efforts to accelerate industrial transformation."

Intelligent Core is currently initiating pilot and project slots with operators and service providers in the Permian and Delaware basins. For more information or to discuss pilot opportunities, contact the company here or email [email protected].

About Intelligent Core

Intelligent Core is the industrial AI company for the physical world. Its solutions are specifically designed for heavy industry and combine predictive and agentic AI with integrated hardware and edge systems to manage critical industrial workflows. Designed for real-world operational environments, the Intelligent Core platform connects directly to existing control systems and field devices to forecast problems, automate decisions, and optimize assets. Intelligent Core helps upstream, midstream, and industrial energy operators reduce cost, risk, emissions, and manual workload. To learn more, visit intelligentcore.io.

SOURCE Intelligent Core