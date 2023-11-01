Intelligent CRM Leader Element451 Unveils New Packages and Pricing for AI-powered Enrollment, Engagement, and Student Success

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the leading intelligent CRM for higher education, introduced today a new comprehensive package and pricing structure designed to empower educational institutions in their pursuit of increased enrollment, student engagement, and student success.

Three new Element plans have launched in response to the evolving needs of educational institutions in an era of rapid change and digital transformation. The new packages and straightforward pricing structure caters to a diverse range of institutional priorities and challenges, while ensuring effectiveness at each stage of the student journey.

The foundational package, Element Bolt, is the solution for institutions wanting to make a swift impact on digital-first learners. Featuring a powerful AI chatbot, semantic knowledge base, and adaptable contact management, it delivers personalized, real-time responses 24/7, that fuel conversations, foster belonging, and nurture relationships that go beyond the screen.

Element Ignite offers AI-powered marketing and communication tools, student insights, and simple yet powerful workflow automation, all designed to help institutions focus on what they do best — building genuine connections that foster a thriving academic community.

Element Engage is a full-fledged CRM platform, built to unify the student experience. It includes a comprehensive range of tools that enable active student engagement, provide in-depth insights into their behavior, facilitate personalized communication strategies, and enhance staff productivity through the power of artificial intelligence. Element Engage goes beyond recruiting students, making them an integral part of the institution's fabric, ensuring a streamlined learning experience and, in turn, ensuring institutional success.

"Element451 is spearheading a shift in student engagement, marketing, and success through AI. With our three AI-powered plans, we're ushering institutions into a new era of interaction. Our advanced AI bots and assistants pave the way for hyper-personalized communications and a transformative engagement journey — at scale. It's not just a platform, but a doorway to a future where every interaction with every student is personal and authentic, making the academic narrative resonate at every touchpoint," says Element451 Founder and CEO Ardis Kadiu.

The launch of the new plans marks a significant milestone in Element451's commitment to the education sector, enabling institutions to engage, enroll, and empower students like never before.

For more information about Element451 and its new AI-powered plans, please visit element451.com/pricing.

About Element451
Element451 is an AI-powered, all-in-one student engagement CRM with all the tools, integrations, and resources higher ed institutions need to manage engagement, enrollment, marketing, and student success. Using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation, it provides higher education institutions with a competitive advantage from recruitment to graduation.

