Intelligent Debt Management Platform Spinwheel Announces the Hiring of Bento for Business Cofounder Sean Anderson as Head of Platform and COO

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinwheel, the leading intelligent debt API platform for fintechs, announces the hiring of Sean Anderson as Head of Platform and COO. Following the company's $11MM seed funding, Sean joins the team to grow and scale the business and drive the product roadmap as the company extends beyond its student debt solution to offer the same unique approach to other debt categories.

A startup and fintech veteran, Sean co-founded Bento for Business, which built a commercial payments platform enabling cards, controls, and payments for thousands of businesses via APIs, web, and mobile apps. Last week, Bento was acquired by US Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the United States.

"I'm very excited to be joining Tomas and Tushar to help them realize Spinwheel's massive ambition. The debt management platform's combination of superior data, intelligence, and payments is unique in the space," said Sean. "Consumers need to do more than access their data and understand their debt, they need to be able to act on it. Spinwheel is creating an embedded smart funds movement to power the next wave of innovative financial apps and services."

Spinwheel is a modern debt infrastructure startup that helps Americans get out of debt sooner by making it possible to embed the application, payment, and management of loans into the apps people use the most. By increasing access, choice, and transparency, Spinwheel aims to improve outcomes and shorten the debt lifecycle for all borrowers and their loved ones. The company has already partnered with a number of leading brands and is expanding its coverage to credit cards, auto loans, mortgage, and other consumer debt types and use cases this year.

"We're passionate about improving the financial outcomes of Americans by offering the best consumer debt API platform," said CEO and co-founder Tomás Campos. "We've built the easiest way to add student debt repayment and optimization to any app or service and are expanding these offerings quickly. Sean has a proven track record building and scaling fintech platforms to support broad markets and varied use cases. I'm thrilled to have him join our leadership team and help us execute against this vision."

Eva Ho, Spinwheel Board Member and General Partner at Fika Ventures added, "Spinwheel's superior student debt platform and data allow partners to move quickly and leap ahead of their competition. As they add new debt categories and leverage intelligence in novel ways, they will continue to lead the category. Sean's experience at Bento building and scaling a startup will accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities."

Spinwheel makes it easy for Americans to make smarter debt decisions and take action through a combination of data, intelligence, management, and payments. Their debt API and no code drop-in modules enable fintechs, banks, personal financial management tools, employee benefit providers, and loyalty platforms to quickly create a seamless experience for their customers within their existing applications. Spinwheel is headquartered in Oakland, California, and co-founded by Tomas Campos and Tushar Vaish in 2019. For more information, find us at Spinwheel, LinkedIn, or on our Developer Portal.

