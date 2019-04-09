Intelligent Education Unveils Stunning Visual Encyclopedia: Magnifying the Universe by Powers of Ten

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Education (IE —https://academicinfluence.com/ie/mtu/) recently introduced a free and interactive online tool for teachers, students and those curious about their place in the world. Magnifying the Universe allows individuals the opportunity to explore the entire Observable Universe at every size and scale, all with a click of the mouse — up into vast reaches of the cosmos, and down into the mysterious subatomic layers of reality. Intelligent Education provides this digital experience as part of their ongoing mission to offer free educational tools to the public.

The encyclopedia begins at the level of the human body, offering comparisons with other existing animals, like an elephant or a giraffe, as well as side-by-side comparisons with extinct dinosaur species. By zooming left or right, participants can then explore both the microcosmic and macrocosmic: ranging from the smallest subatomic particles to universal galaxy superclusters. Ultimately, at the far ends of the size-spectrum, the magnification scale is increased by 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times.

Magnifying the Universe dynamically illustrates the sizes of objects that range from insects to stars, molecules to nebulae, with a rich variety that continues to grow as new items are added. In addition, each item in the series is clickable, allowing explorers to gain more information as they explore, simply by using their mouse.

"We wanted to make the idea of magnification real and present, leveraging today's available data and technology to make something immediately valuable to students and teachers all over the world. We're excited about launching this project, to inspire students of all ages, as well as parents, teachers and whomever else might be interested," said Dr. Jed Macosko, President of IE, co-founder of Academic Influence, and Professor of Physics at Wake Forest University. "Anyone curious about the world is our target audience."

Inspiration for Magnifying the Universe and Virtual Reality

The concept for the Magnifying the Universe project was originally inspired by the 1977 film, "The Powers of Ten." Viewed millions of times, the film is still wildly popular on YouTube, and is a testament to the power of human curiosity. IE brought the themes of this film into the digital age, expanding and transforming the movie into a far more immersive and dynamic experience.

Magnifying the Universe will soon be translated into virtual reality as well, by way of the Microsoft HoloLens. IE is excited to allow participants the opportunity to walk around in a 3D version of their encyclopedia, fully able to interact with the objects, from the macro to the micro.

The developers have also included the answers to a few surprise questions in the digital exploration, just for fun: How big is the Minecraft world compared to Earth? How does the Death Star compare to Earth's moon? Is Vatican City smaller than the world of Fortnite?

Free Courses Available at IE: Curiosity Is Explored

With a standing mission to educate the world, IE works to eliminate all obstacles barring the path to learning. IE maintains a library of educational resources and classes, with all courses and course tools prepared and taught by professors and qualified professionals in each respective field. All of the courses are offered completely for free, and students need only sign up for an online account.

About Academic Influence and Intelligent Education

Academic Influence provides educational products and courses, books and apps, in addition to offering real-time objective rankings of academic influences, schools and disciplinary programs. These rankings are unique in the industry, driven entirely by algorithms and objective data, and are therefore not gameable. As an Academic Influence subsidiary, Intelligent Education offers a growing catalog of courses and materials taught and curated by experts and university professors. Some of the universities represented include Wake Forest, Indiana University, Liberty University and Texas A&M. Learn more at: https://academicinfluence.com/ie/about/.

