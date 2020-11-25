Intelligent Industrial Robotics: An Answer for Smart Logistic Productivity in Post Covid

Mech-Mind Robotics ("Mech-Mind") is a fast-growing Chinese startup backed by leading venture capital including SEQUOIA Capital China and Intel Capital with its core massive applied technologies in high-performance 3D cameras, motion planning AI algorithms and software.

Dedicated to making industrial robots intelligent, Mech-Mind showcased its smart robotics solutions at CeMAT ASIA 2020, the region's most influential intralogistics and supply chain event, on Nov 3-6 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

During the trade fair, Mech-Mind presented its core technologies and solutions in four exhibition zones: high-efficiency assorting of common goods, mixed-carton depalletizing with AI+3D vision, parcel loading with AI+3D vision, and high-precision smart camera image and recognition technology.

"At Mech-Mind, we harness advanced technologies such as 3D vision and deep learning to power next-generation industrial robots. CeMAT ASIA 2020 is the ideal stage for us to demonstrate our far-reaching solutions to logistics and manufacturing customers seeking to increase efficiency, improve effectiveness, and reduce time and labor costs affordably. Smart robotics are no longer limited to labs. We are very excited to be part of this," said Tianlan Shao, CEO and Founder of Mech-Mind Robotics.

The star of the booth, Mech-Mind's goods assorting solution, can be seamlessly integrated with Pick-to-Light systems (PTL) to improve factory efficiency. The solution is integrated with bin vibrating gears to ensure a high bin clearance rate.

The solution supports seamless handling of multiple SKUs without the need to switch end effectors. At the same time, state-of-the-art vision algorithms enable the robots to handle objects of different shapes and sizes, including boxes, bottles and bags - all with rapid operation speeds of up to 3 seconds per item for small or light objects.

Mech-Mind's vision-guided depalletizing solution was also on display. Using 3D vision (supported by our Mech-Eye Deep 3D Camera) and AI to deliver smooth robot motion planning, the solution can handle any random pallet pattern with speeds of up to 4.3 seconds for picking one single item.

Also using 3D vision plus AI was the logistics parcel loading solution which can rapidly pick real express parcels, including logistic cartons, poly bags, rigid corrugated packages, jiffy bags, bubble mailers and envelopes with speeds of up to 1600 pieces per hour.

At the booth, Mech-Mind provided a zone dedicated to its Mech-Eye Smart 3D Cameras to demonstrate their unparalleled abilities to recognize objects such as sacks, cartons and bins.

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind was founded in 2016 to put intelligence into industrial robots. Through advanced technologies including deep learning, 3D vision, and motion planning, Mech-Mind offers cost-effective solutions to palletizing and depalletizing, bin picking, order sorting, machine tending and assembly/gluing/locating in logistics and manufacturing.

Mech-Mind's intelligent industrial robot solutions are used in automotive OEM plants, appliance plants, steel plants, food plants, logistics warehouses, banks, and hospitals in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, the U.S.

