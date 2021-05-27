Intelligent Innovations Group awarded a spot on the Defense Intelligence Agency's SITE III contract

Intelligent Innovations Group supporting $12.6 billion DIA SITE III IDIQ contract delivering IT services. Tweet this

"Modernizing IT enterprise systems for the government is a major priority right now and we are thrilled to continue actively supporting DIA in their endeavors to streamline their IT approach," said Demetrios Bursenos, Argus Managing Partner. "We are also eager to expand our services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as an IT solutions provider supporting the critical missions and projects that impact our warfighters and our country."

"We are excited to work with Argus through this joint venture as Intelligent Innovations Group," says Aveshka President and CEO, Girish Jindia. "Together, our expertise and capability offerings are a force multiplier that effectively spans over the broad range of IT work DIA requires. We both have had successful track records leading IT engagements and serving DIA and various entities within the government sector."

As IIG, Argus and Aveshka have combined their core competencies all of which are sought under SITE III which includes but is not limited to: IT planning and project management, application development, cybersecurity, enterprise network defense, compliance, information assurance, enterprise computing, cloud computing and network services.

ABOUT ARGUS SECURE TECHNOLOGY LLC

Argus Secure Technology is an IT services provider specializing in Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO), Security Engineering and Information Assurance. Argus serves the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), Federal Government, and commercial clients employing proactive next generation (NextGen) cyber defense methodologies. Argus' innovative approach leverages threat intelligence driven operations, whereby incorporating Attack Sensing and Warning (AS&W) and Warning Intelligence (WI) throughout all aspects of the Protect, Detect, and Respond mission spaces. For more information, visit www.ArgusSecureTech.com.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com.

SOURCE Aveshka, Inc.

