Higher locations and corners are hard to reach

Cleaning the outside windows can be dangerous and difficult

dangerous and difficult When hiring window cleaners, the cost increases and impose on the family's privacy

Time consuming

With the development of science and technology and social progress, the robot window cleaner was born. Most robot window cleaners have the following general features:

Suitable for mos t f lat and smooth surfaces

lat and smooth surfaces Powerful and strong suction

Saf e and reliabl e

reliabl W hile most robot window cleaner s offer similar general features, some provide different cleaning methods, functions, and height restriction s

In order to quickly respond to market demand, based on the above general characteristics, in-depth research, development and improvements have been made, Duubee launched two star products: HC01 & HC02.

HC01 is affordable and designed for windows with frames. With a 5600Pa vacuum suction, it can clean up to 99% of the window surface.

It has passed the following certifications: CB, CE, CSA, EMC, EMF, ETL, GS, LFGB, RoHS, SASO, UL and UR.

HC02 is slim and better suited for frameless windows and rectangular glass. With 4 anti-fall sensors it will detect the pressure changes intelligently and utilizes the suction automatically while cleaning.

It has passed the following certifications: UL, CCC, CE, FCC, TUV, LPS, BSMI, PSE, KC and RoHS.

With the support of company's strategy, Duubee will enhance consumption experience with higher quality products and lead the industry trend in the future.

Intelligent life is here; more convenient and easier to enjoy with Duubee

