Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) ("Intelligent Living" or the "Company"), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announced today that, on October 19, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, because the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares. In accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, until April 16, 2024 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before the expiration of the Compliance Period the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, Nasdaq will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company's securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to continue actively monitoring the bid price for its ordinary shares between now and the expiration of the Compliance Period and will consider all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

About Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ("ILAG") is a premium lockset manufacturer headquartered in Hong Kong. It manufactures and sells high quality mechanical locksets to customers mainly in the United States and Canada and has continued to diversify and refine its product offerings in the past 40 years to meet its customers' needs. ILAG has obtained the ISO9001 quality assurance certificate and various accredited quality and safety certificates including American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Grade 2 and Grade 3 standards that are developed by the Builders Hardware Manufacturing Association (BHMA) for ANSI. ILAG keeps investing in self-designed automated product lines, new craftsmanship and developing new products including smart locks. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.i-l-a-g.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

