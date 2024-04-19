Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HONG KONG, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) ("Intelligent Living" or the "Company"), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announced today that, on April 17, 2024, the Company received a written notification from the NASDAQ Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period or until October 14, 2024, to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

NASDAQ's determination was based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice to NASDAQ of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If at any time during this additional time period the closing bid price of the Company's security is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. If compliance cannot be demonstrated by October 14, 2024, Staff will provide written notification that the Company's securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") of NASDAQ.

This notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ILAG". The Company will monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will consider various options to regain compliance before October 14, 2024.

About Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ("ILAG") is a premium lockset manufacturer headquartered in Hong Kong. It manufactures and sells high quality mechanical locksets to customers mainly in the United States and Canada and has continued to diversify and refine its product offerings in the past 40 years to meet its customers' needs. ILAG has obtained the ISO9001 quality assurance certificate and various accredited quality and safety certificates including American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Grade 2 and Grade 3 standards that are developed by the Builders Hardware Manufacturing Association (BHMA) for ANSI. ILAG keeps investing in self-designed automated product lines, new craftsmanship and developing new products including smart locks. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.i-l-a-g.com/.

