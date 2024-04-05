Intelligent Locker Solution Drives Significant Improvements in Enterprise Productivity and Revenue

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeItSpot®, the leading provider of intelligent locker solutions, released the results of a new study showcasing the bottom-line impact of its ARC® device management system across industries.

The study analyzed multiple clients across several key verticals, all of whom were experiencing difficulties around device management. Some of the more prominent issues found included high rates of device shrink and significant payroll hours spent each day managing handheld employee devices through highly manual processes.

One of the most notable findings from the study was a drastic reduction in device shrink. ARC decreased shrink for its clients from an average of 29% annually to an impressive 2% annually, providing unparalleled visibility and accountability over company-owned handheld devices. Additionally, clients effectively reduced their device overstock from 20% to just 5%, resulting in substantial cost savings.

The companies studied also experienced considerable time savings, with managers and employees collectively saving an average of 4,589 hours annually in each location, leading to heightened productivity and operational efficiency. ARC also boosted device utilization by 21%.

The study estimates annual savings per location to be $147,785, highlighting the direct and indirect financial benefits of implementing ARC for device management.

The results of the study have been significant to ChargeItSpot. Jeff Bergeland, the company's Senior Vice President of Client Success, states, "Seeing our product in action and delivering unequivocal value to our clients is why we do what we do. We work tirelessly to simplify our clients' lives, and this study validates those efforts across several metrics."

The release of this study showcases the measurable impact of ARC on enterprise productivity and revenue. As businesses continue to rely on handheld devices for daily operations, ARC offers a comprehensive solution to streamline device management, driving tangible financial benefits and operational efficiencies.

Full insights from this study can be downloaded here . More information can be found at ExperienceARC.com

About ChargeItSpot®

Founded in 2011, ChargeItSpot® has revolutionized mobile device management, charging, and security. The company's intelligent, locker-based kiosk solutions are thoughtfully designed to empower businesses and consumers alike. Their ChargeIt® kiosk elevates the in-store mobile experience by providing free and secure phone charging for consumers. In return, businesses and venues see increased dwell and spend, while also capturing valuable marketing data.

In 2022, ChargeItSpot launched ARC® after a client approached them with the problem they faced around managing their employee devices. ARC is a centralized device management locker system built for securing, charging, and monitoring employee devices in any industry. ARC not only minimizes device theft/loss and saves employee and manager time, but also boosts operational efficiency by ensuring only optimally-functioning handheld devices are in circulation.

ChargeItSpot is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

