Intelligent Network Market to Reach $34.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 22.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise in demand for cloud-based services, and adoption of intelligent networks in telecommunication drive the growth of the global intelligent network market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intelligent Network Market by Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management and Network Adoption, Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by End User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Network Service Providers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." according to the report, the intelligent network market generated $4.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $34.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise in demand for cloud-based services, and adoption of intelligent networks in telecommunication drive the growth of the global intelligent network market. However, high deployment costs and cybersecurity issues, and complex integration hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of 5G networks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9894

Covid-19 scenario

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the intelligent network market, owing to increased demand for reliable and secure communication networks as people relied more on remote work and online communication. This has led to an increased adoption of digital technologies such as AI, machine learning and IoT for more intelligent network management, self-optimization, and improved network performance.

Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the shift towards 5G networks, which offer high-speed and low-latency connectivity. In addition, the pandemic also accelerated the digital transformation of businesses, leading to increased investment in intelligent network solutions.

Furthermore, the pandemic has highlighted the need for more efficient and cost-effective solutions in the intelligent network industry, leading to increased adoption of automation and IoT-based services.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/71aca002eb32c48989ad535bc8b3a4d3

The information cognition segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By application, the information cognition segment held the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global intelligent network market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the increase in high-capacity hotspots, rise in data, low latency, low-power huge connections, and high dependability. The traffic prediction and classification, on the other hand, would showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, owing to a change in traffic patterns.

The large enterprise segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global intelligent network market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth is attributed to the need for intelligent network solutions for a secure and efficient system. However, the small and medium enterprise segment would display the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their cost-effective services.

The telecom service providers segment held the lion's share in 2021

Based on end user, the telecom service providers segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global intelligent network market revenue in 2021, due to rise in the number of subscribers and to provide clients with efficient systems. On the other hand, the cloud service providers segment, is expected to dominate market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, also the same segment would site the fastest CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the adoption of cloud technology and work-from-home policies by enterprises.

North America held the major share in 2021

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global intelligent network market revenue. The growth of market is driven by infrastructure development and technology adoption in countries like U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same region would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt a high rate owing to the growing digital and economic transformation of the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9894

Leading Market Players-

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Aruba Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Nokia Corporation, Netcracker

Orange

Tech Mahindra Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global intelligent network market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Workspace as A Service Market Expected to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2031

ServiceNow Store Apps Market Expected to Reach $94.9 Billion by 2031

Bare Metal Cloud Market Expected to Reach $56.6 Billion by 2031

Generative AI Market Expected to Reach $126.5 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research