Intelligent Office Introduces New Fully Renovated Tysons Corner Business Center

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Office, the leader in business services, providing members dedicated offices, conference room rentals, virtual address, phone reception and customer service, and a number of other virtual services, is unveiling a new 20,000 square foot space during its grand re-opening week starting June 21st. Guests are invited for a week-long celebration after months of significant updates and renovations.

The week-long celebration will include VIP events each day, starting with the Vienna Business Association & Reception on June 21st. The following days will consist of: Loudon Chamber on June 22nd, Tower Club & Team Network/Reception on June 23rd, Tysons Corner Chamber/ Private Reception on June 24th, and finally, the Dulles Regional Chamber on June 25th.

Tysons Corner is located on the third floor of the Bank of America building with easy access to the 495, 267 and 66 highways. Intelligent Office has taken a bold step in expanding this office suite footprint from 8,000 square feet to a 20,000 square foot state of the art business center. Strategically located within walking distance from the Tysons Metro, mall shopping and a variety of gourmet restaurants, its location is desirable for the on-the-go business professional.

"The renovated facilities were designed with the mindset of servicing small, medium and large companies from a variety of business industries," said franchisee owner, Hari Ramamurthy. "We are also catering to a wide-range of industries from startups to well established local companies."

The newly renovated Tysons Corner business center includes:

55 dedicated offices with brand new furniture

Adjustable lift desks

Guest chairs

New carpet

Multiple conference rooms ranging in size

Virtual offices

Business lounge

A café kitchen and large co-working space

Two copy/print stations that service all clients

The new Tysons Corner location also features high end state of the art video conferencing rooms, Bluetooth access controls that can be accessed via your smart phone, free covered parking, and high-end wireless projectors with drop down large screens. In addition, the new Pike and Gallows Business Center can seat up to 70 people. The Pike and Gallows reception support area provides: double warming ovens, bread warmer, commercial ice maker, dishwasher, sink, serving counter and coffee station, making it ready to service a diverse range of meeting requirements.

"I am incredibly passionate about the Intelligent Office concept and am excited to reopen and continue helping small businesses throughout the community grow," said franchisee partner, Praveen Bagalkotkar.

"As businesses continue to implement work from home policies and downsize, we are prepared to provide entrepreneurs spaces to rent that are private and clean. We are also prepared to help companies that are looking to cut down on costs, like expensive leases, as our virtual services can support them effectively," said Chief Revenue Officer, Brandon Barr.

Intelligent Office's goal is to provide the virtual assistants, rentable office space, phone answering services, and virtual mailboxes to small business owners and entrepreneurs so they can spend less money on fixed costs like leases, administrative, and IT related support staff. With a wide range of virtual services that includes appointment scheduling services and CRM database management, Intelligent Office strives to help solopreneurs, micro-enterprises and SMEs exceed their goals.

About Intelligent Office

Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1999, Intelligent Office provides private and productive offices and meeting space along with customized virtual administrative and phone answering services so small business owners and entrepreneurs can spend less on fixed costs like leases, administrative and IT related support staff. With 56 locations open, Intelligent Office offers a variety of virtual services including phone answering services, appointment scheduling services, and a virtual address. Intelligent Office has 7 locations throughout the DC Metro area including Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Reston, Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and Rockville. Intelligent Office also operates in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario as well as 20 US states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit: https://www.intelligentoffice.com.

SOURCE Intelligent Office

Related Links

https://www.intelligentoffice.com

