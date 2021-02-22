Intelligent Office Named a 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Office – the leader in business services and rentable office space - was recently named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 16th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners and Intelligent Office was among over 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.

"We are excited and honored to be named a Top Franchise for 2021 as we are poised for growth in 2021 thanks to the leadership team and the support of our franchisee network," said Brian Farris, Brand President of Intelligent Office. "This award shows us that we are heading in the right direction and we will continue to invest in Intelligent Office so we can help even more entrepreneurs and small business owners across North America."

Lynx Franchising brought Farris onboard to lead Intelligent Office in July 2019. Together with the leadership of the Franchise Advisory Council and support of the Intelligent Office franchisee network, the brand has leveraged its internal strengths and adapted its offerings through the pandemic to become a Top Franchise for 2021. Another team member, Tricia Deschenes, Director of Franchise Development, was also elevated to a new role leading franchise development to help take Intelligent Office to new heights.

The survey data collected from franchisees shows Intelligent Office's franchise system places leadership and core values at the top. Plus, the general satisfaction of the franchisees and the number of engaged franchisees increased significantly in 2020, highlighting the success of the leadership team.

Intelligent Office's goal is to provide members virtual services, phone reception, customer service, dedicated offices and conference room rentals so small business owners and entrepreneurs can spend less on fixed costs like leases, administrative and IT related support staff. With a variety of virtual services that include appointment scheduling services and CRM database management, Intelligent Office aims to help solopreneurs, micro-enterprises and SME's exceed their goals.

About Intelligent Office

Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1999, Intelligent Office provides private and productive offices and meeting space along with customized virtual administrative and phone answering services so small business owners and entrepreneurs can spend less on fixed costs like leases, administrative and IT related support staff. With 57 locations open, Intelligent Office offers a variety of virtual services including phone answering services, appointment scheduling services, and a virtual address. Intelligent office currently operates in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario as well as 20 US states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For More information, please visit https://www.intelligentoffice.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

