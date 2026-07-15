Intelligent OT Networks with Tosi Insight

Tosi, the global pioneer in OT connectivity, launches Tosi Insight, an operational intelligence tool for operational technology environments of any type and scale.

OULU, Finland and IRVING, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Tosi's U.S. customers gain access to Tosi Insight, a new intelligence layer that analyzes OT network traffic, identifies connected assets, detects unusual activity, and highlights operational risks that traditional monitoring might miss. The new tool extends the capabilities of Tosi Control, a cloud-based console launched by the company in January this year to connect, manage, and monitor critical assets in OT networks in real time.

Tosi Insight dashboard view

Tosi Insight was designed in response to changing customer expectations, driven by the fact that operational technology environments are becoming more connected and distributed, making it harder for organizations to monitor and understand their networks. The new tool does not replace current operational or security tools, but adds OT-specific behavioral visibility and context that regular infrastructure monitoring cannot provide.

"Tosi Control answers the question: 'Is everything connected and operating?' Tosi Insight answers the next question customers ask: 'What is happening across my OT environment?'" said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi U.S. "Together they provide organizations with a single platform that connects, visualizes, controls, and now delivers operational intelligence across distributed OT environments."

The launch of Tosi Insight was preceded by an early access program, during which participating companies used the platform to identify undocumented assets, detect unexpected network activity, and maintain visibility into their OT environments, work that previously required significant manual effort. During testing, customers also used the platform's reporting, traffic analysis, and investigation tools to review network behavior and support faster decision-making.

Key capabilities of Tosi Insight include:

Continuous monitoring of OT network traffic and communications

Behavioral anomaly detection and operational intelligence

Risk-based event prioritization

Traffic analytics and protocol visibility

Communication and relationship mapping

Context-rich investigations with filtering, drill-down analysis, and reporting

Executive and operational reporting to support decision-making

Tosi Insight is available today as part of the Tosi OT Operations Platform for Professional and Enterprise Tosi Control deployments in the United States, with availability expanding to customers worldwide in the coming weeks.

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is a global pioneer in Cyber-Physical Systems platforms for operational technology networks. Since 2011, the company has connected, visualized, and secured hundreds of thousands of industrial devices for critical infrastructure operators worldwide. Tosi serves approximately 1,000 direct customers and reaches thousands more through a network of 100+ partners. Tosi is headquartered in Irving, Texas and Oulu, Finland. More at Tosi.net.

SOURCE Tosi