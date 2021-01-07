Intelligent Process Automation helps elevate MetTel to become Gartner visionary leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global telecommunications provider MetTel has been named a leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (MNS). This makes MetTel the only U.S based company in the leader's quadrant in this year's report – an achievement largely driven by the innovation of their Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offering.

In a recent blog post , MetTel CEO Ed Fox also attributed this success to collaboration with key channel partners – one of which is intelligent process automation provider Intelygenz, which delivered an intelligent ticketing system with automated triage capabilities.

Aptly named Ticket Next Best Action (or TNBA), this solution uses the power of A.I. throughout the incident remediation process to automate not only actions, but also complex decisions that usually require human cognition. This enables enhanced customer experiences and removes manual labour from IT departments, allowing customers to focus on higher value work while the business benefits from greater bandwidth and communications ROI.

"Intelygenz has worked in harmony with our operations and technology teams to help us tune an A.I. and automation environment that complements our employees and customers in real-time," writes Ed Fox. "Now we can consistently navigate to positive outcomes quicker than standalone automation or A.I."

The TNBA solution demonstrates that intelligent process automation is far from an inaccessible technology reserved only for future considerations. By identifying the best areas of application and collaborating with the right partners, businesses can generate value and solve a wide range of today's challenges.

"Intelligent Process Automation can provide highly predictable and measurable value returns no matter the industry," says Chris Brown, COO at Intelygenz. "Extracting value requires bold, visionary leaders who are willing to commit to delivering genuine digital transformation. Ed Fox is a prime example of this. We are very proud of the partnership we've built with MetTel and to have played a supporting role in MetTel's thoroughly deserved recognition as industry leaders."

About MetTel

MetTel is a global IT communications provider that delivers integrated voice, data, network, cloud, and mobility IT solutions for businesses and government agencies nationwide.

About Intelygenz

Intelygenz is a professional services company that delivers A.I. enabled process automation and transformative digital products, empowering enterprises to do more with less, efficiently grow, and gain a competitive edge.

