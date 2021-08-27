Intelligent Process Automation Industry Leader Grows: Ashling Partners Joins Forces With Machina Automation

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners, a national leader and globally renowned intelligent process automation consulting firm, today announced its merger with Machina Automation. The Texas-based process automation technology leader in the energy industry, now referred to as Machina, an Ashling Partners Company, officially became a part of Ashling Partners on August 25, 2021.

"We couldn't be more excited about the Machina team becoming a part of the Ashling family. The alignment around our process improvement heritage, UiPath-centric capabilities, and vision of a global service provider hyper-focused on hyperautomation made the merger of Ashling Partners and Machina a positive sum game, but the determining factor was our shared culture. Our core beliefs and principles around the future of work for our clients, our partners, our society, and our people could not be more in sync," said Marshall Sied, co-founder of Ashling Partners.

"It was an obvious decision for us to join the Ashling team," said Machina CEO, Doug Wendler. "Our shared vision of becoming the global leader in the hyperautomation market with UiPath at the center, a set of common core values, and complementary industry and geographical footprints provide a valuable leap forward for our customers, our people, and our company. We are excited about the future for the combined organization."

The joint effort will enable both companies to expand their efforts globally to penetrate the intelligent automation ecosystem with the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and process intelligence.

As an industry leader in both establishing and scaling automation programs globally, Ashling Partners has built expertise across many industries including healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, insurance, banking, consumer goods, and real estate. Machina's strong recognition in the energy industry, along with healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, and financial services experience, provides tremendous growth opportunities for Ashling Partners.

Josh Bresler, Managing Director at Thomas H. Lee (THL), and Kearney Shanahan, Director at THL commented, "With this merger, Ashling Partners becomes the largest intelligence automation services business in the United States. We are excited to support Ashling in this and future M&A opportunities as we look to execute on the team's vision of building the leading global platform within the Intelligent Automation industry."

McGuireWoods and PwC advised Ashling and MayerBrown advised Machina Automation on the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information on both Ashling Partners, Machina Automation, and their new relationship, please go here and connect with a hyperautomation expert.

ABOUT ASHLING PARTNERS

Ashling Partners is a global intelligent process automation consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Ashling Partners offers full-lifecycle business process services including business process discovery, design, automation, and change management. Services also include the advisory, implementation and ongoing support of robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, OCR, and machine learning solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com .

ABOUT MACHINA AUTOMATION

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Machina Automation provides a full lifecycle of advisory, implementation, training, hosting, and support services to help companies take advantage of the latest advancements in process automation technologies. Machina Automation serves specific industries including energy, manufacturing, financial services, and health care with the overall goal of driving predictable and scalable outcomes for its customers. For more information about Machina Automation, please visit www.machinarpa.com.

PR CONTACT

Alexandra Runjo

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashling Partners

Related Links

ashlingpartners.com

