Intelligent Reach launches in the US

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Reach, a leading product and data feed management platform that boosts product visibility, expands commerce connectivity, and increases revenues, has launched in the US.

The company, which has long been winning business across the UK, Australia and Japan since its inception, is now looking to the US, where it feels there is a significant level of opportunities to disrupt and enhance the e-commerce sector.

Already working with many US clients, Intelligent Reach hopes to build on these relationships, taking ecommerce to new heights through its sophisticated, easy-to-use platform. Indeed, the company already supports many large retail brands across all their jurisdictions with one well-known high street retailer using the platform across all 51 countries and territories in which they operate.

Heading up the US is Tim Freeze, who brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge having worked for organisations including SAP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and BrightEdge.

The platform has proven popular because of the impressive figures it generates. On average, clients enjoyed +79% impressions, +109% clicks and +16.7% conversion rate in 2021, numbers which have seen the likes of Vivino and Seraphine recently sign up to the platform, joining clients including Nike, Marks & Spencer, Arsenal Football Club, Next, and JD Sports.

Such success has seen Intelligent Reach win numerous awards including Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics at the SaaS Awards 2022 last month.

The continued growth and achievements of Intelligent Reach has seen the workforce grow by 38% year-on-year, with further investment earmarked to continue building out a dedicated US team, alongside pre-existing offices in the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Philippines. In conjunction with this, the company continues to invest in all aspects of the business as it looks to continue its growth into 2023 and beyond.

Tim Freeze, General Manager, Americas at Intelligent Reach said: "I'm delighted to be taking on this opportunity to launch Intelligent Reach throughout the US. We have a best-in-class product data management platform that is guaranteed to impress clients across the continent."

Robin Martin, CEO, Intelligent Reach said: "These are exciting times for the company as we continue to enhance our product offering and further expand our business internationally. Our growth is testament to both the quality of our award-winning platform and the dedication and skills of our ever-growing team."

Intelligent Reach is a complete, intuitive product marketing platform for leading brands, retailers and digital agencies to increase revenues through product data in the era of connected commerce.

The platform allows companies to seamlessly expand their sales reach across thousands of channels and marketplaces, allowing for product visibility enhancements via continuous experimentation, optimisation, and testing.

Offering an unrivalled service, Intelligent Reach is the product of choice for numerous world-class companies.

www.intelligentreach.com

