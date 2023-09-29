Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market size to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2022-2027| Growing need for remote monitoring in industrial facilities to drive the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Sep, 2023, 16:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.35% during the forecast period. Industries, particularly those reliant on critical assets, face the challenge of maintaining operational efficiency while minimizing disruptions and high energy costs. Remote monitoring is increasingly essential for these assets, often located in remote areas. This has led to a growing adoption of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) for effective asset management and maintenance, positively impacting the market for intelligent RTUs and driving its growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Request free sample report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2023-2027

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the intelligent remote terminal unit market: ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enilit Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ICP DAS CO. LTD., Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Remsdaq Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, Westercom s.r.o, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Spectris Plc
  • Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.12% YOY growth in 2023.

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trends

  • The global intelligent RTU market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing integration of IoT.
  • IoT is being increasingly adopted in remotely located industrial plants, facilitating the deployment and use of intelligent RTUs.
  • The integration of IoT in remote monitoring plays a significant role in enhancing productivity within industrial operations.

Challenges

  • The installation and maintenance of intelligent RTUs with high costs, set a significant challenge.
  • Despite the numerous features and benefits of intelligent RTUs, they are not compatible with regular degradation over time.
  • Many end-users are hesitant to retrofit their existing devices, even when upgrades are available, primarily due to the substantial expenses associated with RTU degradation and installation.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detail information by purchasing report

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Type (Wireless intelligent RTU and Wired intelligent RTU), End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Chemical, Water and wastewater, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, the wireless intelligent RTU segment is expected to contribute substantial growth to the Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market share. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of wireless intelligent RTUs among end-users. Their ability to monitor remote operations in challenging environments has led to a growing preference for this segment.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request FREE Sample Report Here 

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market: The industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,106.47 million.

Digital Substation Market: The digital substation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,923.01 million.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Air-dried Food Market size to increase by USD 47.25 billion between 2022 to 2027| Growing health consciousness among consumers drives market growth - Technavio

Brazil Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is to grow by USD 6.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is concentrated due to the presence of companies like Alelo, Asinta and Axis Bank Ltd. many more - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.