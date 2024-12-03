Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market to Grow by USD 2.23 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Industrial Remote Monitoring Needs, with AI Powering Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global intelligent remote terminal unit market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.18% during the forecast period. Growing need for remote monitoring in industrial facilities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of scada in water monitoring. However, inadequate cybersecurity measures in scada systems poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enilit Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ICP DAS CO. LTD., Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Remsdaq Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, Westercom s.r.o, and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Chemical, Water and wastewater, and Others), Type (Wireless intelligent RTU and Wired intelligent RTU), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enilit Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ICP DAS CO. LTD., Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Remsdaq Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, Westercom s.r.o, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global population growth and urbanization have led to a significant increase in the demand for water. With the depletion of new freshwater resources, there is a pressing need for water infrastructure sustainability through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. Water reuse and recycling are becoming essential solutions to address the water crisis. Water utilities are investing in advanced SCADA technologies to monitor and optimize their water and wastewater plants. These systems enable utilities to monitor key assets such as pumps and filtration units, reducing energy consumption and optimizing workflow. SCADA systems analyze data from water flow rate, waste-activated sludge flow, digester temperature, and dissolved oxygen, allowing for better operational control and reduced wastage. Moreover, remote monitoring capabilities save time and costs by enabling operators to manage plants from a distance. The rising adoption of SCADA in water and wastewater treatment, driven by both developed and developing countries' needs, is expected to fuel the growth of the Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (IRTU) market during the forecast period.

The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market is thriving due to the increasing demand for remote signaling, adjustment, and monitoring in various industries. Wireless terminal devices, capable of transmitting both serial port data and IP data, are trending. Central monitoring systems rely on data transmission links for format conversion and communication protocols to ensure seamless data interaction. GPRS/CDMA technologies enable remote communication, while control functions, analog input/output, and event-triggered cycles facilitate automation. Smart grids, telemetry systems, and smart city projects utilize RTUs for data collection, status monitoring, and equipment control. Abnormal alarms and fault statuses are communicated in real-time, allowing for quick response. Microprocessors, I/O devices, and power supplies power these intelligent terminal devices. Communication networks and facility monitoring systems benefit from the advanced capabilities of RTUs.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (IRTU) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced automation technologies in industries. However, this growth is threatened by the rising number of cybersecurity incidents. With the proliferation of connected devices, interconnections, interactions, and interfaces, industries face increased security risks. SCADA systems, used for centralized control and monitoring, are a key target for cybercriminals. The evolution of SCADA architecture, driven by the Internet and cloud technology, has increased vulnerability to cyber threats. Cyberthreats, such as ransomware attacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, are constantly evolving. Ransomware attacks involve hacking a system and demanding a ransom, while botnets, which are networks of controlled devices, can perform DDoS attacks and spam campaigns. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team reported a significant increase in cybersecurity incidents, from 3,94,499 in 2019 to 14,02,809 in 2021. SCADA systems need to evolve to meet these threats, with up-to-date security measures to protect against data hacking and alteration. Failure to do so can result in operational failure and significant damage to critical infrastructure.

The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for remote monitoring and control applications in various industries. Challenges such as remote signaling and adjustment, central monitoring, and wireless terminal devices require advanced data transmission links and format conversion capabilities. Communication protocols like GPRS/CDMA are essential for remote communication, while microprocessors and I/O devices enable control functions for analog input/output and event-triggered cycles. In industries such as power generation, agriculture, telecommunications, and smart city systems, data collection and status monitoring are crucial. Intelligent terminal devices facilitate remote data acquisition and operation control through communication networks. Facility monitoring, data interaction, and abnormal alarm notifications are essential for efficient and effective management. Power supplies and telemetry ensure seamless data transmission and interaction between various automation devices and smart grid systems.



Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This intelligent remote terminal unit market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Power generation

1.3 Chemical

1.4 Water and wastewater

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Wireless intelligent RTU

2.2 Wired intelligent RTU Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas- Intelligent Remote Terminal Units (IRTUs) are vital components in the oil and gas industry, enabling remote monitoring, control, and automation for safe and efficient operations. IRTUs are deployed at wellheads to monitor pressure, temperature, flow rates, and fluid levels, facilitating real-time production optimization and safety compliance. In tank farms, they manage inventory, optimize storage capacity utilization, and ensure safety regulations for hazardous materials. As part of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, IRTUs collect data from remote sites, transmit it to centralized control centers, and execute control commands, enabling centralized monitoring and control of field operations across vast areas. The increasing demand for pipeline monitoring and growing offshore exploration activities are driving the need for IRTUs, making them an essential element in the oil and gas segment of the global IRTU market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market refers to the demand for advanced RTUs used in industrial automation and control systems. These RTUs go beyond traditional functions by integrating sensor networks, transmission networks, and IoT capabilities. The sensor network layer collects data from various sensors, while the transmission network layer ensures secure and reliable data transmission. Intelligent RTUs feature network interfaces for remote data interaction, data processing, and data storage with data encryption for security. They support communication networks like SCADA systems, telemetry, and remote control through signal input/output modules, microprocessors, and wired/wireless communication. Power supplies ensure uninterrupted operation, and these devices can function as wireless terminal devices for port data and IP data transmission. Overall, Intelligent RTUs enable efficient facility monitoring, operation control, and data management in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market encompasses advanced devices used for remote data acquisition, facility monitoring, and operation control in various industries. These devices communicate with sensor networks at the Sensor Network Layer and Transmission Network Layer, ensuring seamless data interaction through Network Interfaces. The Intelligent Terminal Devices process Sensor Data and execute Control Functions, employing Microprocessors and Power Supplies for efficient performance. Communication networks, such as GPRS/CDMA, enable Remote Communication, Remote Control, Remote Signaling, and Remote Adjustment. Data Collection, Status Monitoring, Equipment Control, and Abnormal Alarm are crucial functions, while Telemetry, Central Monitoring, and Automation Devices enhance system efficiency. Applications span across Smart Grid Systems, Telemetry Systems, Smart City Systems, Power Generation, Agriculture, and Telecommunications. I/O Devices and Communication Protocols facilitate Data Transmission Links, Format Conversion, and Event-triggered Cycles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas



Power Generation



Chemical



Water And Wastewater



Others

Type

Wireless Intelligent RTU



Wired Intelligent RTU

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio