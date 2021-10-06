Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market to Record USD 1.54 Bn growth | Market Size, Share, and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

Factors such as the growing need for remote monitoring and the growing need for grid modernization via smart grids will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The intelligent remote terminal unit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas



Power



Chemical



Water And Wastewater



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intelligent remote terminal unit market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

However, the need for adequate cybersecurity measures will hamper market growth.

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent remote terminal unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intelligent remote terminal unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intelligent remote terminal unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent remote terminal unit market vendors

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.79 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

