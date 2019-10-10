Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) Partners with Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd to Provide Affordable Early Detection Systems for Diabetic Eye Disease

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc. (IRIS), the industry leader in telemedicine solutions for diabetic retinal disease, today announced a partnership with Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd to bring their innovative smartphone based non mydriatic fundus camera to the U.S. market. Coupling the IRIS software & services program with an affordable and high-quality handheld camera will allow more service providers to successfully adopt a telemedicine program into their practices to examine, detect and diagnose retinal disease in diabetic patients.

"The IRIS and Remidio partnership will have a powerful impact on healthcare providers seeking to close care gaps and create better outcomes for their patients with diabetes," said Steve Martin, CEO of IRIS. "The Remidio device is portable, affordable and takes high quality images, which supported by the IRIS algorithms will make it much easier to provide sight-saving exams to patients with diabetes." The Remidio portable, smartphone based fundus cameras have been validated against high-end desktop imaging systems, in peer reviewed publications in PLOSOne, Nature Eye, Ophthalmology Retina, JAMA Ophthalmology, to name a few.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enhancing the way retinal screenings can prevent blindness. The Remidio camera provides cutting edge, AI-ready capabilities, such as providing instantaneous image gradeability on the camera, so that the end user knows if the image is able to be graded for diagnosis. This is a critical feature, as the industry is moving to providing retinal exams in settings where there is limited connectivity, such as people's home, on buses where screenings are performed, at screening events, as well as office settings. Partnering the capabilities of the IRIS and Remidio teams together will allow for collaboration on ways their combined technologies can improve diagnosing disease and preventing blindness.

IRIS was created for early identification of diabetes in patients to improve outcomes and to reduce downstream healthcare costs. This comprehensive solution, which just surpassed the milestone of performing over 500,000 patient exams, includes simple to use cameras, a secure, HIPAA compliant software platform, and a seamless electronic medical record (EMR) integration providing accurate diagnoses back to the ordering physician. Unlike others in the retinal telemedicine space, IRIS is the only solution that offers the highest gradeability rate in the industry, due in part to the caliber of the cameras, like Remidio, but also as a result of in-depth camera training and proprietary algorithms that IRIS has developed to enhance the images and allow for an effective diagnosis to be performed.

Remidio is an innovative ISO13485-certified integrated medical device & artificial intelligence company seeking to enhance healthcare access by creating technologies that are smart and easy to use. "By partnering with IRIS, we are part of a complete program that aligns and supports the IRIS mission to challenge the status quo, empower providers to face changing practice patterns, and deliver early detection of diabetic eye disease in primary care. ' This partnership is coming at the right time, with the per patient annual cost of managing diabetes at over $13,000 in the United states. We seek to bring this cost down by 30% through early detection, management, and treatment, with IRIS using Remidio Non Mydriatic Fundus On Phone cameras", states Dr Anand Sivaraman, the CEO of Remidio Innovative Solutions.

About Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) is a Pensacola, Fla.-based company founded in 2011 by nationally recognized retina surgeon Dr. Sunil Gupta, with a vision to end preventable blindness through the development and deployment of retinal diagnostic services in the primary care setting. The company's IRIS solution is an FDA-cleared, telemedicine service that has improved quality, expanded access and reduced costs for diabetic retinopathy exams across the U.S. A team of physicians, technicians and practice management experts at IRIS partner with forward-thinking providers and payers to enhance quality patient outcomes and the overall healthcare system. IRIS is the recipient of the 2016 New Product Innovation Award in Diabetic Retinopathy in North America by Frost & Sullivan. For additional information, visit www.retinalscreenings.com.

About Remidio

Remidio is an integrated medical device & artificial intelligence company that seeks to improve healthcare access by combining simplicity of product design with technology and sustainable business model innovations. Remidio's FDA 510k approved retinal imaging devices have screened more than 7.5 million patients, impacting the delivery of eye care in 15 countries globally. The Fundus On Phone (NM-FOP 10), Remidio's flagship product, is the world's only smartphone-based, non-mydriatic fundus camera that has been validated in multiple clinical validation studies against traditional high-end desktop retinal imaging systems.

