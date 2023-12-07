Intelligent Technical Solutions Acquires OneClick Solutions Group

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired OneClick Solutions Group ("OneClick") in partnership with Mark McGarvey, the company's founder and CEO.

OneClick Solutions Group provides managed IT services throughout the San Francisco Bay area, further strengthening and expanding ITS's geographic footprint in the region.

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, said, "I am thrilled about our partnership with Mark and the OneClick team. They have built a high-class organization focused on exceptional client service. We are committed to continuing their strong legacy as we work as a collective team going forward."

Mark McGarvey, CEO of OneClick Solutions Group, added, "Deciding who to partner with was an extremely important decision. ITS has been a great fit for the OneClick team, and we look forward to years of growth together."

Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in May of 2022, Intelligent Technical Solutions has acquired six managed service providers throughout the Western United States and collectively serves over 600 clients across end markets such as architecture, healthcare, non-profit, automotive, professional services, finance, insurance, and several others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP and BDO USA LLP.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions
Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of IT managed services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ITS provides managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, VoIP phone, and fiber internet services to small and medium sized businesses (20-500 seats) throughout the Midwest and Western United States. For more information, please visit www.itsasap.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

