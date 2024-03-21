Intelligent Technical Solutions Partners with Digital Seattle

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Digital Seattle in partnership with Voiko and Vikki Tanev, the company's founders. Founded in 1996, Digital Seattle is a Seattle-based managed IT service provider ("MSP"). The partnership with Digital Seattle will further strengthen ITS's geographic footprint and leadership in the Pacific Northwest.

"I've been in the same peer group as Tom Andrulis for 10 years and noticed that ITS and Digital Seattle share core values including operational excellence and an employee-centric culture," said Voiko Tanev, Digital Seattle's CEO. "Partnering with ITS was a natural evolution of our relationship as this partnership will enable us to provide better services to our clients and increased opportunity to our employees."

This partnership aims to expand the service offerings for Digital Seattle clients, while enhancing the tools used for managing their IT needs.

"Partnering with Digital Seattle will enable us to create more opportunities for our clients and team members in the Pacific Northwest. Voiko and the rest of the Digital Seattle team are strong additions to ITS," Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, said. "Their experience will help expand both our companies' expertise in IT, cybersecurity, and compliance, while bolstering our services provided to customers."

Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in May of 2022, Intelligent Technical Solutions has acquired seven managed service providers throughout the Western United States and collectively serves over 600 clients across end markets such as architecture, healthcare, non-profit, automotive, professional services, finance, insurance, and several others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP and BDO USA LLP.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of IT managed services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ITS provides managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, VoIP phone, and fiber internet services to small and medium sized businesses (20-500 seats) throughout the Midwest and Western United States. In its decades of service, ITS has received several accolades and recognition from distinguished award-giving bodies. Most recently, the company was recognized by the CRN list of 2023 MSP 500 and MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs. For more information, please visit www.itsasap.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

