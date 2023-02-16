Intelligent traffic management market to grow by 11.23%: North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global intelligent traffic management market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,779.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the intelligent traffic management market was valued at USD 12,662.92 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Intelligent traffic management market - Five forces

The global intelligent traffic management market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Intelligent traffic management market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Intelligent traffic management market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (traffic monitoring, traffic control, and information provision) and service (surveillance cameras, display boards, sensors, interface boards, and radars).

The traffic monitoring segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Intelligent traffic management uses automatic camera sensors, speed sensors, and other types of sensors to collect data on road traffic and implement traffic rules. The emergence of advanced data collection and analysis techniques, such as machine learning, has increased the use of traffic monitoring. Intelligent traffic management helps in monitoring traffic flow and enables authorities to maintain the traffic flow and prevent congestion on roads. Hence, the growing use of intelligent traffic management in traffic monitoring applications will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global intelligent traffic management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intelligent traffic management market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the regional market. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of traffic jams, the high cost of developing new road infrastructure, and the need to improve overall road safety.

Intelligent traffic management market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for AI-based smart traffic solutions is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. AI-based smart traffic management solutions, such as vehicle detection, allow traffic authorities to detect traffic rule violators and penalize defaulters.

The collection and analysis of traffic data on particular roads is another application of AI.

Traffic data analysis helps authorities formulate policies and helps in analyzing the need for new road infrastructure.

Thus, the demand for intelligent traffic management solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of AI-based smart traffic solutions.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rapid urbanization is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. According to The European Joint Research Centre (JRC), the cost of traffic congestion in Europe is equivalent to 1% of the GDP of the region.

is equivalent to 1% of the GDP of the region. As a result, many regional organizations are focusing on developing and managing urban infrastructure.

Intelligent traffic management systems ensure smart mobility, which can be very helpful in finding solutions to problems related to traffic congestions.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of maintenance is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Maintenance costs include the costs related to installing new systems as well as repairing, replacing, and upgrading current systems.

Moreover, many countries are unable to invest in cutting-edge technology due to the high cost of maintenance.

The cost of setting up new and advanced traffic sensors, cameras, and software cannot be afforded by many cities.

These high costs are anticipated to have a negative effect on the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this intelligent traffic management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intelligent traffic management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intelligent traffic management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intelligent traffic management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent traffic management market vendors

Intelligent Traffic Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,779.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Chevron Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., INRIX Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Light Crossing Technology Corp., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Q Free ASA, Rekor Systems Inc., Siemens AG, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., SWARCO AG, TagMaster AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Telegra d.o.o., Thales, TomTom International BV, and Roper Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

