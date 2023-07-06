Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2022 to 2027|Increased use of the meta-intelligence concept in transport systems is one of the primary trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent transport system (ITS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period. The intelligent transport system (ITS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (traffic management, toll management, automotive and infotainment telematics, public transport, and others), type (advanced traffic management system, advanced public transportation system, advanced transportation pricing system, advanced traveler information system, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the traffic management segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment mainly comprises advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) which are widely utilized by government bodies and departments, including municipalities, government agencies, and state and regional governments. The growing traffic congestion and road accidents are notably driving the intelligent transport systems market growth. Another major factor for the rising traffic congestion and an increasing number of road accidents is improper traffic management, mainly in developing countries. Download a Sample Report Now!

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co, Advantech Co. Ltd., AECOM, Atlantia SPA, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Dornier Group GmbH, EFKON GmbH, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hitachi Ltd., HNTB Co, HR Green Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Serco Group Plc, SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, Trapeze Software ULC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Traffic management, Toll management, Automotive, and infotainment telematics, Public transport, and Others), Type (Advanced traffic management system, Advanced public transportation system, Advanced transportation pricing system, Advanced traveler information system, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Intelligent transport system (ITS) Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co, Advantech Co. Ltd., AECOM, Atlantia SPA | Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Dornier Group GmbH, EFKON GmbH, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hitachi Ltd., HNTB Co, HR Green Inc., Indra Sistemas SA , Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Serco Group Plc, SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, Trapeze Software ULC, among others

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The rising use of the meta-intelligence concept in transport systems is the primary trend shaping the market.

Several vendors in the ITS market are integrating the meta-intelligence concept into ITS to enhance business efficiency and achieve business intelligence.

Additionally, the integration of big data and IoT analytics into ITS allows us to have full visibility over the business process and facilitates efficient decision-making.

Hence, such trends are driving the market growth.

Key challenges -

System integration and interoperability issues are hindering the market growth.

The increasing interoperability issues can result in rising complexities and high costs related to the deployment of ITS.

Interconnection of existing systems can lead to high replacement costs to achieve alignment with the latest technologies.

Hence, such factors will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

The intelligent transport system (its) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Related Reports:

The road freight transport market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 130.56 billion. This road freight transportation market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving the road freight transportation market growth.

The pipeline transport market size is expected to increase by USD 20.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (oil and gas, water, chemical and petrochemicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the market is the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation.

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advantech Co. Ltd., AECOM, Atlantia SPA, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Dornier Group GmbH, EFKON GmbH, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hitachi Ltd., HNTB Co., HR Green Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Serco Group Plc, SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, and Trapeze Software ULC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intelligent transport system (ITS) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global intelligent transport system (ITS) market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Traffic management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Traffic management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Traffic management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Traffic management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Traffic management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Toll management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Toll management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Toll management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Toll management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Toll management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive and infotainment telematics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive and infotainment telematics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive and infotainment telematics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive and infotainment telematics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive and infotainment telematics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Public transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Public transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Public transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Public transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Public transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Advanced traffic management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Advanced traffic management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Advanced traffic management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Advanced traffic management system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Advanced traffic management system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Advanced public transportation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Advanced public transportation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Advanced public transportation system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Advanced public transportation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Advanced public transportation system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Advanced transportation pricing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Advanced transportation pricing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Advanced transportation pricing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Advanced transportation pricing system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Advanced transportation pricing system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Advanced traveller information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Advanced traveller information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Advanced traveller information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Advanced traveller information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Advanced traveller information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 133: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 134: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 136: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Axiomtek Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Axiomtek Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Axiomtek Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cubic Corp.

Exhibit 144: Cubic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cubic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Cubic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Cubic Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dornier Group GmbH

Exhibit 148: Dornier Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Dornier Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Dornier Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 EFKON GmbH

Exhibit 151: EFKON GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: EFKON GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: EFKON GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 159: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

12.11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Exhibit 163: Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Key news



Exhibit 166: Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Segment focus

12.12 Serco Group Plc

Exhibit 168: Serco Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 169: Serco Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Serco Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 171: Serco Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Serco Group Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Siemens AG

Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.14 Stantec Inc.

Exhibit 178: Stantec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Stantec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Stantec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Stantec Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Teledyne FLIR LLC

Exhibit 182: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Overview



Exhibit 183: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Thales

Exhibit 185: Thales - Overview



Exhibit 186: Thales - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Thales - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Thales - Segment focus

12.17 Trapeze Software ULC

Exhibit 189: Trapeze Software ULC - Overview



Exhibit 190: Trapeze Software ULC - Product / Service



Exhibit 191: Trapeze Software ULC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

