Intelligent Transportation System Market to Soar with Smart Technologies and Sustainable Solutions, Revolutionizing Transportation - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Intelligent Transportation System market is a rapidly growing industry that is revolutionizing the transportation sector with the integration of advanced technologies and sustainable solutions. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient transportation systems, the need to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, and the emergence of connected and autonomous vehicles.

Download a Free Sample Copy of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1420126

The Intelligent Transportation System market includes various systems and solutions, including advanced traffic management systems, electronic toll collection systems, traveler information systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems, and intelligent parking management systems. These solutions help to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance safety and security on roads and highways.

The market is also segmented based on end-users, including government agencies, commercial and business organizations, and individual users. The government agencies segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing investment in transportation infrastructure and the deployment of smart city projects.

Key segments of the ITS market include Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Advanced Safety Systems (ASS), and Cooperative ITS (C-ITS).

The global Intelligent Transportation System Market is projected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 47.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028 Factors such as government efforts to ensure road and public safety, increased need to reduce traffic congestion, favorable government policies for effective traffic management, high adoption of eco-friendly automobile technology, and rapid development of smart cities globally have proved to be the major driving forces for the ITS market for roadways.

Geographically, the Intelligent Transportation System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of major ITS vendors, the high adoption rate of advanced technologies, and the increasing investment in smart transportation infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the ITS market include Siemens AG(Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Conduent Incorporated (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), and so on.

Get a Flat 25% Discount on Direct Purchase at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1420126

Overall, the ITS market is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace due to the increasing need for smart transportation systems, the emergence of connected and autonomous vehicles, and the adoption of sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance transportation efficiency.

Another Related Research Report:

Variable Message Signs for Intelligent Transportation System Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 - 2020 and Forecasts to 2031. According to a study, is anticipated to reach USD 266.6 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 - 2030. According to the report, emphasizes on the detailed understanding of some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market.

Variable Message Signs for Intelligent Transportation System Market: Key Players 3M Company, Daktronics Dr., Triple Sign System AB, Valmont Industries, Inc., Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd., Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., SWARC- Group, Skyline Products, Inc., Wanc- Inc., McCain, Inc., Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., and others. Get a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5406816

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+ 1 347 333 3771

[email protected]

Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/reportandreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

SOURCE ReportsnReports