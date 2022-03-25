Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 65.09 Billion | Growing Demand for Cashless Vending Machines to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the factors influencing the market is the growing demand for cashless vending machines . The increase in smartphone adoption and payment using Internet-enabled devices, debit cards, and credit cards are some factors responsible for the growth of cashless payments. Companies are installing vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. This helps them to gain the attention of customers, consequently propelling sales.

The rise in theft and vandalism will be a major challenge for the intelligent vending machine market during the forecast period. Increasing vandalism of intelligent vending machines is affecting the global industry. This is particularly prominent in the developing countries of APAC. Intelligent vending machines are designed and developed for self-operation and do not need professional operators. These machines have a lightweight body, which is very easy for fraudsters to vandalize. This is limiting the adoption of intelligent vending machines.

Key Segment Analysis

The intelligent vending machine market report is segmented by Product (beverage, food, and tobacco), Installation sites (retail sites, public transport hubs, and offices), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The beverage segment will account for the largest intelligent vending market share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high beverage sales in countries including Spain , Germany , and the UK. The interaction with end customers is the highest at retail outlets, which is due to the high number of people turning up at retail sites. Therefore, the volume of people using intelligent vending machines at these outlets is also high. This raises the utility and demand of these machines, thereby increasing the volume of machines installed at these sites.

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intelligent vending machine in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and MEA regions. The popularity of vending machines, the concentration of manufacturers and retailers, the presence of buyers that are aware of technologies, and the utility of vending machines will facilitate the intelligent vending machine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Azkoyen SA



Bianchi Industry SpA



Compass Group Plc



Crane Co.



Digital Media Vending International LLC



FAS International Srl



Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.



Intel Corp.



Royal Vendors Inc.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 65.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Royal Vendors Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

