Intelligent Vending Machine Market to grow by USD 17,231.5 million from 2022 to 2027|Advantech Co. Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent vending machine market size is set to grow by USD 17,231.5 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will register a CAGR of 24.94%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the intelligent vending machine market include Advantech Co. Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, EVOCA Spa, Fas International Srl, Fastcorp Vending LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta Group BV, Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd., Silkron Technology Sdn Bhd, The Wittern Group Inc., Vendors Exchange International Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intelligent vending machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As, and go-to-market strategy support. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings

Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Fanless Arm-based Box PC.

- The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Fanless Arm-based Box PC. Automated Merchandising Systems Inc. - The company offers intelligent vending machine such as SlimGem, and The Low Temp Combo.

- The company offers intelligent vending machine such as SlimGem, and The Low Temp Combo. Azkoyen SA - The company offers intelligent vending machines such as Vitro S1 Espresso, Vitro X1 MIA, and Novara.

The report also covers the following areas:

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The intelligent vending machine market is segmented as follows:

Product

Beverage



Food



Tobacco

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The beverage segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high beverage sales in countries including Spain, Germany, and the UK. The interaction with end customers is the highest at retail outlets, which is due to the high number of people turning up at retail sites. Therefore, the volume of people using intelligent vending machines at these outlets is also high. This raises the utility and demand of these machines, thereby increasing the volume of machines installed at these sites.

Detail insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

Key Drivers Boosting the market growth- One of the factors influencing the market is the growing demand for cashless vending machines. The increase in smartphone adoption and payment using Internet-enabled devices, debit cards, and credit cards are some factors responsible for the growth of cashless payments. Companies are installing vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. This helps them to gain the attention of customers, consequently propelling sales.

Significant Trends Fueling the market growth- The ability of intelligent vending machines to undertake real-time data collection is an emerging market trend.

Major Challenges Hindering the market growth- The rise in theft and vandalism will be a major challenge for the intelligent vending machine market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intelligent vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The vending machine food and beverages market size is expected to increase to USD 1.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers vending machine food and beverages market segmentation by application (vending machine beverage and vending machine food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of vending machines is notably driving the vending machine food and beverages market growth.

The global vending machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.81% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,426.7 million between 2022 and 2027. This vending machine research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (low-end vending machines and intelligent vending machines), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The real-time data collection capabilities of intelligent vending machines will fuel the global vending machine market growth.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,231.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, EVOCA Spa, Fas International Srl, Fastcorp Vending LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta Group BV, Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd., Silkron Technology Sdn Bhd, The Wittern Group Inc., Vendors Exchange International Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intelligent vending machine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Installation sites Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Installation Sites

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Installation Sites

7.3 Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Installation Sites

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

12.4 Automated Merchandising Systems Inc.

12.5 Azkoyen SA

12.6 Bianchi Industry SpA

12.7 Compass Group Plc

12.8 Crane Co.

12.9 Digital Media Vending International LLC

12.10 EVOCA Spa

12.11 Fas International Srl

12.12 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

12.13 Rhea Vendors Group Spa

12.14 Royal Vendors Inc.

12.15 Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12.16 Vendors Exchange International Inc.

12.17 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

