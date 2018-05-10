Intelligent Video Surveillance and Video Analytics Markets Will Surge at a 2016-2022 CAGR of 18.2%

Video surveillance, video analytics, smart transportation systems, safe cities, autonomous driverless vehicles, UAVs, body police cameras, smart retail video systems and social media video streams are only some of the video feeds that users are exploiting to boost their performance. Video surveillance and analytics are creating a closed and connected world, and will become increasingly powerful tools.

The "Video Analytics, VCA, ISR & Intelligent Video Surveillance Market – 2017-2022″ report forecasts that this industry's revenues will grow at a 2016-2022 CAGR of 18.2%. The rapidly growing number of video cameras and "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation with the linked video analytics and VCA markets.

Nowadays, with the advancement of intelligent video processing and analysis, video cameras and ICT systems are being widely used in public and private places for security surveillance. Governments, municipalities and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using video surveillance technologies. With the help of advanced technologies, security, military and intelligence services are saving crucial time in life- threatening situations by singling out faces in crowds, detecting suspicious movement patterns and activities, and tracking suspects or missing persons.

The market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2017-2022 through the following drivers:

The fast proliferation of video cameras

The 2015-2016 terror inflicted in Europe and MEA

and MEA The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, promising throughout his campaign to hike the U.S. defense budgets and to invest in law and order (e.g., "I am the law-and-order candidate"), will significantly increase the federal U.S. video surveillance related budgets

Technology maturity: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of signatures

Price reduction of video analytic systems, driven by the falling prices of image processing DSPs and communication systems

Improved cost-performance of new edge-based video analytic DSP technologies (e.g., Intel, Bosch and Texas Instruments VA DSPs)

The rapidly growing "Internet of Things" applications drive the "Video Imaging of Everything" proliferation

HD video cameras cost-performance follows Moore's law

High cost of human operators & high rate of overlooked events

Defense-related intelligent video surveillance, ISR analytics, robotics and video guided munitions markets boom

Autonomous driverless vehicles

The Global Video Analytics, VCA, ISR & Intelligent Video Surveillance Markets – 2017-2022 consists of 1140 pages, 202 tables, 206 figures, analyses 57 current and pipeline technologies and 110 leading vendors. The report that covers 49 regions/countries, is granulated into 167 submarkets, presenting for each submarket 2015 data, 2016 estimate and 2017-2022 market forecast and technologies from several perspectives.

Questions answered in this 3-volume mega report include the following:

What will the market size of 167 sub-markets be in 2022?

What are the main vertical market trends?

Where and what are the business opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to market penetration?

What are the main technology trends?

