Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Growth Predicted at 37% Till 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, Voice Recognition), Service (Customer Service, Marketing Assistant), Application (Automotive, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education), End-Use (SMBs, Large Enterprises, Individual Users), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) will cross $11 billion by 2024.

U.S. accounted for a majority of the IVA market share, owing to the proliferation of smartphones and the high implementation of enterprise mobility and BYOD business models.

The IVA market has found a high demand, owing to benefits offered such as increasing revenue and improving consumer satisfaction. Enterprises are restructuring their customer experience strategies by adopting customer engagement solutions, such as aiding employees to achieve their sales targets.

Modern-day industrial units have been adopting speech recognition technology at a considerable pace, which has fueled the intelligent virtual assistant market growth. The automobile sector has seen huge applications, owing to the development of connected cars with speech recognition solutions. The technology allows drivers to track routes by following speech activated commands and using their cellphones.

SMBs are expected to show a high growth rate over the coming years. The rising advantages of technologies, such as reduced operating costs and improved business quality, have encouraged SMBs to adopt assistant services at a considerably higher rate, thereby fueling the market size.

Key players operating in the intelligent virtual assistant market include IBM Corporation, Nuance, Clara Labs, eGain Communications, and Creative Virtual. Other notable players include CX Company, InteliWISE, 24/7 Customer, Inc., Artificial Solutions, and Anboto.

Companies operating in the industry enter partnerships and collaborations to maintain a stronghold over their market share. Several industry participants are providing features such as automatic language detection, natural language understanding, continued availability, and accuracy, among others.

