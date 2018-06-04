Intelligere, Inc. Announces Appointment of Larry Diamond as CEO

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligere, Inc., a market leader in providing top quality comprehensive interpreting and translation language solutions, and its majority owner, Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP, announce the appointment of Larry Diamond as the company's new chief executive officer. Diamond succeeds Sharon Stein, former CEO of Intelligere.

Diamond brings a strong track record of success in the healthcare industry with extensive executive experience leading high growth organizations. He has broad knowledge of the industry including expertise in analytics, population health, healthcare technology, and consumer engagement. During his career, Diamond has worked for leading health care product, service and technology companies including Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group.

Outgoing CEO Stein, who joined Intelligere in 2015, came to the language services company as a transformational leader. During her tenure, she built a strong leadership team and a solid business foundation for providing quality interpreting services to healthcare clients.

"I am proud to have been a part of an organization that helps healthcare organizations bridge communication gaps to uphold the quality of care for all patients. I look forward to seeing Larry carry forward the mission of providing exceptional service to Intelligere's clients, their staff, patients and the families who need language services," stated Stein.

With the foundation in place, Intelligere is poised for strong growth and Diamond's extensive experience in the healthcare industry makes him an ideal leader for the next phase of Intelligere's evolution as a business.

"We are excited to have Larry Diamond take the helm at Intelligere to drive rapid growth in the business," said Cory Nettles, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital. "We thank Sharon for the outstanding job she did rebranding Intelligere and positioning the company as the leading high quality provider of language interpretation services in our market."

Diamond adds, "I am honored to join the Intelligere team and continue building on the company's success. This is a pivotal period for the healthcare industry and for Intelligere as we respond to our client's focus on delivering improved quality and the consumer experience. I look forward to being a part of that success."

About Intelligere

Intelligere, Inc. is a leading provider of language solutions in Minnesota and the surrounding areas. We provide onsite, video and telephone interpreting and document translation services for the limited English speaking, Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. Each day, we serve over 400 clients and 550 individuals. Learn more at: www.intelligeresolutions.com

Intelligere is a proud member of the following associations: Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID), Minnesota Association of Deaf Citizens (MADC), Association of Language Companies (ALC) and The Interpreting Stakeholders Group (ISG).

