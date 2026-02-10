INTELLIGO AND RANE LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

Strategic Collaboration Delivers Enhanced Risk Management Solutions for Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligo, a leading provider of due diligence, reputational risk management, and continuous subject monitoring that drive compliance with AML, KYC, and other regulations, today announced a strategic partnership with RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange), a global risk intelligence company, to offer clients an integrated solution that enables organizations to make real-time, evidence based risk assessments and strengthen decision-making.

The partnership combines Intelligo's AI-driven insights, expert analysis, and continuous monitoring with RANE's global team of seasoned analysts and researchers. Experienced in geopolitical, regulatory, financial, operational, and reputational risk, RANE has extensive expertise in understanding the interconnectivity and consequential implications of today's risk environment.

In addition to an expanded team of analysts, Intelligo will integrate a feed of RANE's proprietary risk analysis content into its platform, broadening its AI-driven insights and expert analysis with geopolitical, security, cyber, regulatory, and compliance insights to help clients identify risk and take confident strategic action.

"Our clients rely on Intelligo for accurate, comprehensive, and timely diligence solutions. Through this partnership, we are delivering an even more unified diligence experience," explained Ed Montes, CEO of Intelligo. "By combining Intelligo's AI-driven insights and human-verified intelligence with RANE's expertise and proprietary feed, clients will be able to make even more informed decisions through a central source by bringing together the 'big data' speed of AI with the deep insight of global investigative experts. It's another step forward in our mission to help clients know the facts and assess the risk," he emphasized.

"In a world moving faster than ever, the ability to separate signal from noise is a competitive advantage" says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft. "This partnership will deliver verified, decision-grade intelligence at the pace today's leaders demand."

RANE clients will gain access to Intelligo's best-in-class due diligence platform relied upon by the world's leading multinational corporations, law firms, and other institutions for high-stakes investment and client engagement decisions. Existing Intelligo clients will gain access to RANE's risk analysis, backed by a global team of risk professionals.

"In an era of data saturation, information is plentiful - but insight is rare," explained David Lawrence, Founder and Chief Collaborative Officer at RANE. "The most complex challenges of the modern world and global markets cannot be solved by machines alone, nor by human efforts in isolation. There is a need to bridge the gap between our streams of data and fully informed decision-making. This will be a 'best-of-both-worlds' partnership in service to clients across the full spectrum of regulatory, commercial, operational, and reputational risk. In sum, intelligence augmented. We truly look forward to working closely with Ed, the Intelligo team, and Carrick Capital Partners to continue to build and scale risk management solutions that can be of increasing value to clients and their decision-making."

About Intelligo

Intelligo is a leading risk intelligence platform that blends patent‑protected deterministic entity resolution with AI and expert human analysis to deliver a 360° view of people and companies. Specialties include pre‑investment and pre‑engagement background checks, continuous subject monitoring, and executive diligence, so institutions can uncover facts, assess risk, and make informed decisions with confidence. Our approach is patent‑protected for a complete‑list–style method of matching people and companies to the correct real‑world identity, reducing duplicates and false positives and improving decision quality. Learn more at www.intelligo.ai .

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with critical insights, analysis, and technology to better anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging threats. For more information about RANE, visit www.ranenetwork.com .

SOURCE Intelligo