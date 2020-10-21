IntelliGuard Develops First Technology Automation Platform to Read GS1 RFID Medication Labels

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGuard, the global leader in radio-frequency identification (RFID) medication management technology, announced today the release of its GS1 readability capabilities, which adhere to a global RFID standard. An industry first in medication automation, IntelliGuard's distinct ability to read GS1 labels means that any medication with a compliant RFID smart label is now compatible with the company's medication management technology, providing real-time inventory management, product location and identification. GS1 global standard readership capabilities enable IntelliGuard's suite of medication automation technologies to read a wider range of RFID smart labels instantly.

"As the first RFID vendor with the ability to read the portfolio of Fresenius Kabi +RFID smart labels that adhere to GS1 standards, we are proud of what this partnership means for the industry," said Gordon Krass, CEO of IntelliGuard. "By providing the software and hardware necessary for reading medication with RFID smart labels already associated with critical medication data, we are saving our clients valuable time and labor. We are paving the way for an open, global RFID standard that dramatically improves healthcare inventory management and interoperability."

IntelliGuard's ability to read GS1 smart labels is a major development for the pharmaceutical supply chain industry. Recently, pharmaceuticals manufacturer Fresenius Kabi announced that a portfolio of +RFID™ smart medication labels will be introduced to its range of essential medications, facilitating full interoperability and compatibility with IntelliGuard's new GS1 readability services. The resulting integration is now fully operational for the first time in Fresenius Kabi's Diprivan® (Propofol) 200 mg per 20 mL (10 mg per mL) Injectable Emulsion.

GS1, best known for developing global standards for barcodes, plays a critical, behind-the-scenes role in creating a common language for business communication. As the most widely used supply chain standard system globally, its scope includes optimizing supply chains and tracking products across all industries. Additionally, GS1 standards for RFID enable much tighter control over the drug supply chain, a driving factor for government agencies such as the FDA to promote the use of RFID tags on packages to help identify counterfeit drugs.

For more information on IntelliGuard's GS1 readership capabilities, visit www.ig.solutions.

For more information on GS1 global standards for RFID, visit https://www.gs1.org/standards/epc-rfid.

About IntelliGuard®️ Intelligent Inventory Solutions™️

IntelliGuard designs, manufactures and implements intelligent healthcare inventory management solutions powered by Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). The company offers smart cabinets for temperature-controlled critical inventory management, supply chain solutions for pharmacy and anesthesia medication control, and a comprehensive data insights solution. With a 99.99% level of accuracy and solutions that manage medication from distribution to the point of care, IntelliGuard is leading the revolution towards a more efficient and effective system to track, trace and manage critical healthcare inventory.

SOURCE IntelliGuard