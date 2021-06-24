IntelliGuard Hosts Webinar with Top Anesthesiologist Dr. Jodi Kuhlman on the Dangers and Consequences of Drug Diversion

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGuard, the global leader in RFID medication management technology, today announced its newest webinar: "Healthcare Professionals: The Road from Diversion and Addiction to Prevention." Panelists include Rita K. Jew, Pharm.D., MBA, B.C.P.P.S, F.A.S.H.P. of the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) and Anthony Scott, Pharm.D., MBA at Emory University Hospital, as well as Jodi Kuhlman, M.D., an anesthesiologist and former diverter aiming to share her personal experience with diversion and addiction. Kimberly New, J.D., B.S.N., R.N. of Diversion Specialists joins the panel as moderator.

As one of the top anesthesiologists in the country, Dr. Jodi Kuhlman fell victim to drug diversion, becoming addicted to sufentanil and fentanyl. Navigating the perils of addiction and treatment and having to rebuild her career, she first chose to share her story anonymously, making national headlines. Dr. Kuhlman will now speak publicly for the first time about her experience, advice for healthcare staff facing the same temptations and more.

Drug diversion – the act of stealing controlled substances for personal or illicit use – is unfortunately a prevalent issue among healthcare systems of all sizes. Often undetected and underreported, diversion can pose a serious threat to both the integrity of a health system as well as the physical and mental health of those involved. And if convicted, drug diversion is a criminal offense that could lead to the loss of a medical license.

The stressful nature of the hospital environment, long working hours and the intense pressure of patient care can be common causes of diversion. It is no surprise then to hear that more than 75% of healthcare providers know a peer who could potentially reach the "breaking point" of stress that leads to misuse of controlled substances. The most prominent example of diversion is the U.S. opioid crisis, where nearly 500,000 people have lost their lives due to prescription opioids as well as the consumption of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Simply put, diversion is deadly.

"With unprecedented levels of stress, every healthcare professional faces the temptation of diversion every day at work. Like myself, it is not uncommon to succumb to those pressures and fall victim to addiction," said Jodi Kuhlman, M.D. "It is a dangerous and often fatal battle, and it is important we address this issue head on by providing support and resources to healthcare professionals in need, giving those who are struggling a safe space to speak. I am excited to publicly share my story with IntelliGuard and discuss what we can do to combat drug diversion and more importantly, save lives."

"As a critical medication management platform, we at IntelliGuard take drug diversion very seriously, and are passionate about shedding light on this widespread epidemic," said Gordon Krass, CEO of IntelliGuard. "We are incredibly honored Dr. Kuhlman is sharing her story with us, along with our esteemed panel, and hope healthcare providers are inspired to join the fight and stop drug diversion in the future."

The webinar airs June 24 at 11 a.m. PT, and also discusses what the healthcare industry is doing to prevent addiction and stealing of controlled substances. This marks the third episode in a series of webinars hosted by IntelliGuard and sponsored by Fresenius Kabi, spotlighting common challenges and opportunities in the healthcare technology.

To register for the webinar, visit: Healthcare Professionals: The Road from Diversion and Addiction to Prevention. For those unable to attend, the webinar will be recorded and available on demand, here: ig.solutions/news/webinar-series.

About IntelliGuard®️ Intelligent Inventory Solutions™️

IntelliGuard designs, manufactures and implements intelligent healthcare inventory management solutions powered by Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). The company offers smart cabinets for temperature-controlled critical inventory management, supply chain solutions for pharmacy and anesthesia medication control, and a comprehensive data insights solution. With a 99.99% level of accuracy and solutions that manage medication from distribution to the point of care, IntelliGuard is leading the revolution towards a more efficient and effective system to track, trace and manage critical healthcare inventory.

SOURCE IntelliGuard

Related Links

https://ig.solutions/

