Intellihot Announces Appointment of Dan Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer

GALESBURG, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 -- Intellihot, the energy efficiency and water heating technology company, today announced the appointment of Dan Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer. A highly accomplished organizational leader, Dan Lawrence has more than 20 years of experience in creating value within organizations and building successful finance and operations teams that improve business results. At Intellihot, Dan will lead the team's executive team and handle financial operations as the company expands its team and offerings.

Dan Lawrence joins Intellihot from Chicago-based Milton Industries, Inc., where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. As a key member of the Milton executive team, Dan was responsible for profit and loss responsibility, operational function and growth, and leading organizational development. Prior to his work with Milton, Dan worked at several private equity-backed portfolio companies creating value and successfully leading those companies through their exit strategies. Prior to this, Dan spent several years preparing Global Hyatt Corporation for its initial public offering..

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the Intellihot team. We are creating solutions to major energy efficiency and waste problems to build toward a more sustainable future, and Dan's experience and expertise will help us reach the next stage of our development," said Sridhar Deivasigamani, CEO of Intellihot. "His deep insight and work steering companies through periods of change and rapid growth will be invaluable now and in the years to come."

"I am excited to join the Intellihot team as they grow and bring the company's technological solutions to a wider customer base," Dan Lawrence said. "Together, we will position the company for success with a wide-ranging strategy and a laser-sharp focus on innovation and customer satisfaction."

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot designs, manufactures, and assembles commercial and industrial technologies to improve operational efficiency and reliability while also saving energy. Quality and innovation are at the heart of Intellihot's products and services, which are developed following years of extensive research. With continued excellence in innovative design, Intellihot currently has over 60 awarded and pending patents.

