IntelliMedia bags two Product of the Year Awards at NAB Show 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based leading immersive media technology provider IntelliMedia, bagged not one but two of the coveted Product of the Year awards at the world's largest media tech expo NAB 2019, which concluded recently in Las Vegas.

MiXie and HoloPort, two of the three path-breaking products that the company launched this year, generated buzz in streaming community by winning the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. They share the envious space at the top with Adobe, Blackmagic and Canon. Over 1,600 companies from more than 160 countries showcased their products. The winners have made the cut from shortlisted products in 13 different categories.

MiXie is aimed at empowering individual live streamers with real-time graphics overlays. HoloPort is an enterprise VR application capable of supporting 360-degree hyper-reality streaming. The third product is a solution builder for integrating comprehensive Video AI in streaming video applications.

IntelliMedia's products are next-generation technology solutions that level the playing field for an average user by enabling them to generate studio quality content on their personal hand-held devices.

"It is this innovative approach in configuring products that has brought the company in this league," says IntelliMedia president and co-founder Darshan Sedani. "To be recognized by the NAB is a great honor. We sincerely appreciate the fact that two of our products were awarded. Innovation is in our DNA. At IntelliMedia we are driven by the passion, creativity, and tenacity of our team members," he said.

IntelliMedia delivers personalized video experiences across all screens and has a proven track record in video management, publishing, analytics, and monetization. It has been providing media-tech solutions to many corporations, OTT providers, government agencies and SMBs.

"Winning the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show Product of the Year award is fantastic as it gives our products industry recognition. We believe our products will simplify and reshape the way consumers and businesses broadcast their live video content," CEO and co-founder Teodros Gessesse says.

While HoloPort is already available, IntelliMedia will commercially launch MiXie later this year.

HoloPort:

It is a hyper-reality streaming solution that provides customized high-impact immersive media and visualization applications. "HoloPort is our bold attempt to bring hyper-reality streaming to your fingertips," Sedani says

It lets users experience 360-degree walkthroughs with integrated AR elements. A user can experience volumetric video within this virtual environment.

"We still see VR as science fiction. It's not only about playing games, both VR & AR have a significant role to play in the enterprise technology ecosystem. With advancing technology, the very notion of a clear dividing line between reality and virtual reality has blurred in creative ways," Sedani adds.

The application of this product can be limited only by imagination. Real-estate firms can showcase properties virtually, along with the avatar of an agent to guide the visitor through the property. Universities can train or impart digital education. Corporations can make presentations, announcements, and sales communications. Medical VR is another area with fascinating possibilities. Event organizers, sports leagues and others can similarly use it too.

MiXie:

"81 percent of Twitch users are professional steamers. 56 percent of YouTube users are creators. The future belongs to user-generated content," Sedani outlines the concept of his award-winning product.

MiXie is the world's first full-featured iOS video broadcast application with real-time professional graphics overlay.

It facilitates professional live streaming on multiple platforms. With MiXie, a single person production crew can create professional live streaming on existing platforms like FB, YouTube & Twitch – which have the world's largest content creators' communities.

"As live streamers' community is growing at an astronomical rate, the need of the hour is to empower streamers with the tools to create professional-grade live broadcast with minimal investment. MiXie will extend real-time VFX capabilities to live streamers worldwide," Sedani adds.

This product is highly recommended for live streaming of sports, events, seminars, presentations, keynote addresses and faith-based event broadcasting, etc.

Video AI:

IntelliMedia's Video AI technology recognizes every frame of the video and extracts intelligent insights. In real-time, it can recognize objects, faces, expressions, and gender, converts speech to text, builds auto-metadata, to name a few areas that it's powerful AI capabilities.

The Architects:

IntelliMedia team worked hard and round-the-clock to create these trail-blazing products. Product teams were led by Joy Shah (HoloPort), Nirav Vasa (Video AI), Devang Ajmera (MiXie). They put all of their energies and brain in shaping them with the singular purpose of making life easy for the end-users.

About IntelliMedia:

A highly flexible and service-oriented company, IntelliMedia has registered an average annual growth rate of over 90 percent. President Darshan Sedani and CEO Teodros Gessesse are the founders of the company.

"As a company, we know that we are now entering an expansion phase as we successfully conceptualize and execute on products that win awards. The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards that we won for two of our new products are the result of our team's focus to an unmet need in the industry," Gessesse says.

