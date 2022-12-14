Leaner eCommerce teams using Shopify can start creating personalized experiences for every website visitor with Intellimize's free turnkey integration app available in the Shopify App store

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the only cookieless, no code, programmatic conversion rate optimization (CRO) platform, has integrated with Shopify to provide a free turnkey app making it faster and easier for ecommerce teams to programmatically deliver tailored shopping experiences that help their store visitors buy more.

Intellimize App Sets Up Shopify Merchants for Success in 2023

The Intellimize integration is the first of its kind bringing programmatic CRO capabilities to Shopify merchants. Intellimize removes commerce friction points and provides website personalization for every visitor, even anonymous visitors on their first page view. The Intellimize Shopify Plus app enables any marketer to create streamlined and intuitive shopping experiences from entry point to checkout, combining merchant ideas with Intellimize machine learning to drive more revenue.

"Although global eCommerce revenue is expected to exceed seven trillion dollars by 2025, rising fuel costs and logistics have further squeezed margins for eCommerce businesses, making it important for teams to make every ad dollar count," said Guy Yalif, Intellimize CEO and co-founder. "I'm excited our app will help eCommerce teams activate quickly to convert more traffic this holiday season and will set them up for a successful 2023 and beyond."

With one click Shopify merchants can add Intellimize optimization to their store. The app integration will automatically capture their Shopify purchase activities to make it faster and easier for store owners to identify purchase points of friction and create tailored experiences for every visitor on product pages, collection pages, and throughout the full buyer journey. In addition, Intellimize will report in real time to show how a team's personalization and optimization efforts have impacted revenue growth. Intellimize customers make informed business decisions and drive sustainable business growth 25X faster than with other CRO platforms.

The Intellimize app can be found in the Shopify App Store and is free to access.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is a cookieless, no code, programmatic CRO that enables companies to get the most out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. Intellimize powers high converting websites by combining advanced machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time, even on first page view for anonymized visitors. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Dermalogica, SingleCare, Mercari, Live Conscious, and more use Intellimize to ensure no ad dollar is wasted. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

